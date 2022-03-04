Miniskirts, Leathers, Graphic Sweaters and Denim Clicking With Retailers

Coterie, the three-day exhibition that closed Tuesday at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Center, gave retailers a good taste of fall and a chance to buy merchandise for immediate delivery.

The show featured 700 exhibitors and provided an opportunity to show their merchandise to department and specialty stores retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Revolve, Anthropologie, Julian Gold, Gus Mayer and Joan Shepp, among many others, said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s at Coterie.

More than 150 new brands were exhibiting, and there was a 20 percent increase in overall exhibitors from last season. The exhibition also featured international brands from such countries as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, and Italy, among others.

Attendance by chain stores and department stores increased, and registration across international retailers was up from last season, said Bradarich. Coterie received registration across 80 countries.

Bradarich told WWD, “The return of Coterie New York was warmly welcomed as we saw positivity, great energy and buzz on the show floor. This was our second live event since the pandemic and we’ve continued to learn and adapt with what our industry needs in order to create a platform that centers around community. The retailers were excited to shop the floor, see the offerings from brands and engage with the experiences we offered that are truly unique to Coterie.”

Among them were a session on the future of social media and the metaverse, and a chat with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

“Yesterday was really good and we saw a lot of specialty stores,” said Walter Baker, owner of the brand bearing his name, on Monday morning. He said the Moto jacket is doing well, “and miniskirts are the rage.

“Everyone wants miniskirts,” he said, offering them in leather and tweeds. “Jackets in general are doing really well,” he said.

One of their strong looks was a tweed miniskirt, wholesaling for $81, and a matching tweed jacket for $121.

“We opened a lot of new specialty stores in the South, outside of Boston, on the West Coast and North Carolina,” Baker added.

A tweed miniskirt and jacket from Walter Baker. George Chinsee/WWD

Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, owner and creative director of Minnie Rose, said she was selling immediates, as well as fall 1, 2 and 3. One of the biggest trends, she said, was tennis youth culture. For example, a knit sweater said, “You Get No Love from Me,” wholesaling for $195.

Minnie Rose’s tennis sweatshirts that say, “You Get No Love From Me.” George Chinsee/WWD

“People are getting back into being outside and getting active and they want social distancing activities. A lot of kids are into golf right now,” she said.

Minnie Rose launched extended sizes for fall.

“We’ve been slammed the whole day,” said Shaller-Goldberg on Monday. She said they beat their first-day numbers versus a year ago on Sunday.

Stephen Budd, president of Current/Elliott, was doing well selling the company’s jeans, silk tops, T-shirts, sweatshirts and denim jackets at the show. Current/Elliott, which first became known for their “boyfriend jean,” was acquired by Sunrise Brands four months ago. Sunrise Brands also recently acquired Rebecca Minkoff.

“Destruction is a big trend right now,” said Budd. The brand’s jeans wholesale from $72 to $125.

Current/Elliott jeans. George Chinsee/WWD

Budd said the brand is looking for limited distribution with the best independents. In recent days, he’s shown the line to stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. He said the brand will get into menswear next season.

“Skirts are back, and we’re offering mini and a button-front,” Budd said. He also noted that corduroy appears to be on every single order, in a super stretch and super flare.

Mark Miller, owner of M. Miller, a Boston-based skiwear brand, was at Coterie selling his functional skiwear line.

“The show’s going OK,” said Miller Monday morning. “Yesterday we had a couple of appointments. I want to meet new people and work with our current clientele,” he said. While he didn’t feel the show was overly crowded, he noted, “The buyers who are here are here to buy.”

M. Miller sells jackets, ski stretch pants, base layers and cashmere sweaters.

A new brand, Real-Reveal, was selling Colombian swimwear and cover-ups. “It’s been amazing. We’re selling a lot of day-to-night looks,” said the owner, Sharmin Mendyzadeh. The line features resortwear and dresses, ranging from $80 up to $400.

Retailers Jordan Blum and his stepmother, Gail Blum, were looking for contemporary lines for their Tupelo Honey stores in South Miami and Aventura, Fla.

“Our store is contemporary elevated basics,” said Jordan Blum, who said they came to see a few lines, such as Minnie Rose, Bella Dahl and Marrakech.

Gail Blum said although they shop Coterie for specific brands, “We’d love to find something new.” Among their top denim brands at their stores are Moussy, L’Agence, Mother and AG, as well as sportswear brands like Frank & Eileen and Majestic, which weren’t showing at Coterie.

Another retailer, Paula Wolsman, was shopping Coterie for handbags from Italy (she found them at Anita Bilardi), as well as fur from Linda Richards and cashmere gloves and scares. “Anything gifty,” she said.

Sean Gilday, whose rock ‘n’ roll store is called Rock Art Revival in Frenchtown, N.J., was shopping Coterie for leather jackets, higher-end T-shirts from Original Retro Brand, and bags with rhinestones from Hipchick.

