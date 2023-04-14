Missoni Group’s Home Collection Boosts Sales

MILAN — As Missoni gears up for Design Week with a new outdoor, tableware and leisurewear collection that designer Alberto Caliri likes to call “pleasure wear” — the home category continues to represent a growing facet of the brand, as its new management forges ahead with projects worldwide.

Chief executive officer Livio Proli told WWD in an interview that the group’s consolidated turnover rose 10 percent to 115 million euros in 2022, of which 32 million euros were attributable to Missoni Home. Sales of the line rose 16 percent year-on-year.

Geographically, Missoni Group books most of its revenues in Europe, followed by the U.S. The company has long-term growth projects in the United Arab Emirates and Asia.

Named “Living Inside Out” and enhanced with the brand’s signature flair for dynamic geometric shapes and bursts of color, Missoni will unfurl an installation that will span two floors at its showroom in Milan’s Brera district on April 18, featuring its latest wanderlust creations characterized by “unusual, tongue-in-cheek shapes and creatures.” The exhibit will incorporate a new wallpaper capsule by Italian wallcoverings firm Jannelli & Volpi for Missoni.

Appointed in 2020, Proli took the reins from the Missoni family who sold a 41.2 percent stake in the firm to the Italian FSI fund in 2018. Upon the sale, the goal was to focus on international growth, product extension and retail development in key markets.

Missoni has been committed to the home business for more than 30 years. The home collection began as a passion project of the brand’s cofounder Rosita Missoni, which was originally licensed to T&J Vestor, a company started by Rosita’s parents. Missoni’s home category, which includes home goods, textiles, china, pillows and select clothing, is now is fully owned and managed by the company.

The lucrative Missoni Resort Club project, which involves outfitting strategic locations with Missoni fabrics and decor, also falls under the home category.

Proli said 2023 is a year full of projects for the Missoni Group, from the opening of a new boutique in Costa Mesa in April, to the reopening of the resort stores in the main tourist areas, with the renovation of the stores in Porto Cervo in Sardinia, Saint-Tropez and Forte dei Marmi on the Tuscan coast. Missoni is also planning to relocate its Milan Via Sant Andrea store to another location in the city’s Quadrilatero district, on Via Verri, which will open in June.

At the same time, interior design projects by Missoni are being completed in Dubai with an Urban Oasis complex; in Miami with the Miami Bay Handover tower, slated for completion in May, as well as in Toronto with a new skyscraper, which is expected to debut in November.

“The Missoni Resort Club Project has taken shape successfully, decorating the most beautiful resorts in the world with our iconic brand debut in Portofino and now One & Only in the Maldives,” Proli said.

A sketch by Alberto Caliri for the Missoni home collection that will debut during Design Week. Courtesy Photo. Courtesy Photo

Caliri, who originally succeeded Angela Missoni as creative director in 2021 and crossed over to the brand’s home collection last year, has been entrusted to lead a new phase for the division, which is supervised by Rosita Missoni. He is also in charge of the Missoni Sport line with consultant Davide Tognetti, and works on the Missoni Lab training project at the company’s Sumirago headquarters.

In an interview with WWD, Caliri said that the Missoni home exists in total harmony with its other lines.

“The synergy between fashion and design, which for Missoni is merged in the concept of lifestyle, is basically the synthesis of various lines that manage to coexist harmoniously, yet at the same time have their own personality,” he said.

According to Caliri, the Missoni Home customer is the ultimate connoisseur of excellence.

For Design Week, Caliri’s new outdoor and table wear are the new seeds that the brand is trying to grow, injecting a dose of levity into a packed roster of events that will run between April 17 and 23.

“Together with new patterns you will see during Design Week and the leisurewear collection, which I would like to rename pleasure wear,” he added. This surreal display revolves around new pouffes in doughnut and panettone (a traditional Italian cake) shapes, awash in carefree jigsaw patterns.

The Missoni Home Collection 2023 will be unveiled at the Missoni showroom on Via Solferino 9, open to the public April 19 to 23. Missoni will also be present at the Salone del Mobile tradeshow at the Rho fairgrounds April 18 to 23 with tableware and a collaboration with Kartell.