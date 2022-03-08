Moose Knuckles Names Eric Tosello EVP of Asia Pacific

Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, has appointed Eric Tosello as executive vice president of Asia Pacific, a new post.

Most recently, Tosello was chief executive officer of Greater China and APAC for Lacoste, prior to which he was managing director of The North Face, a division of VF Corp., for APAC. He started his career with Timberland, becoming general manger for APAC.

Eric Tosello courtesy shot.

“Eric joining as Moose Knuckles executive vice president of Asia Pacific is an incredibly exciting moment for the company as we execute our global strategy,” said Victor Luis, chairman and CEO, Moose Knuckles Canada. “He brings extensive experience and is a proven leader in building brands, driving growth and developing teams in premium and luxury branded markets across Asia. His ability to drive results while being a compassionate and thoughtful leader are a great fit with our culture as we build our teams and business across China and the Asia Pacific region.”

Tosello, who will be based in Shanghai and oversee all aspects of the company’s operations in the region, reports to Luis.

“Moose Knuckles Canada is one of the most forward-thinking outerwear brands today, and I’m pleased by the opportunity to lead the Asia Pacific team,” Tosello said. “It’s exciting to see the brand gaining momentum, and I look forward to seeing the consumer reaction as we bring our unique blend of craftsmanship and fashion to consumers across China and the Asia Pacific region.”

