Allbirds, the footwear brand known for comfort and natural materials, has named Nancy Green, president and chief creative officer of Old Navy, to its board of directors.

“Nancy shares our belief that business can be a force for positive change and transform how the fashion industry views the products they’re putting into the world,” said Joey Zwillinger, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Allbirds.

