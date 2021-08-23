Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

The Resale Market: Who’s Playing, Who’s Leading, Who’s Emerging

Accessories

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s New Campaign: EXCLUSIVE

Beauty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Debuts Rose Inc., Clean, Green Cosmetics

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

K9Wear was launched last December and is collaborating with designers.

POOCH PRINTS: “I was afraid of dogs for a long, long time,” admits Josie Natori.

Now that she’s over her fear, the designer sees the business opportunity in catering to canines. She’s collaborating with K9Wear, a New York-based manufacturer of harnesses and outerwear for dogs, weighing from two to 180 pounds, located in the Garment District.

Effective today, Natori has a leopard print dog raincoat, worn over the K9Wear harness, displayed for sale on her website. The outfit, priced $110, represents the first of what Natori and James Straggas, cofounder of K9Wear, believe will become a line of Natori doggie designer puffer jackets, denim jackets and bomber coats, as well as raincoats. It’s Natori’s first foray into pet wear.

“It’s fun but you know it’s a real opportunity,” Natori said. “Dogs are so popular. People love their dogs. My people are always telling me why don’t you put a dog in your photo shoots. The other day in church I saw a woman who brought her two dogs right up to communion.”

Related Galleries

According to Straggas, the key thing about the K9Wear harnesses is that they fit dogs comfortably and safely, without restricting their movement. His company was launched at the end of last December, and he already has commitments from other designers, including Badgley Mischka, for the harnesses and pet wear. Prints in the pet wear match the prints in the women’s wear. The pet wear for pooches is genderless.

There’s a clear division of responsibility between designer and manufacturer. “I’m providing my print designs. James and his team handle the technical work and production. I wouldn’t touch it,” said Natori, the Filipino-American designer who is well-known for sleep and lounge wear, intimates, as well as clothing, fine jewelry, accessories and home products.

As far as how she got over her fear of dogs, it’s helped that her son’s family has a dog, a Cavapoochon, which is a triple-cross breed combining the traits of the Cavalier King Charles, Bichon Frise and Toy Poodle. “It’s like their third child,” Natori noted.

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear
Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Josie Natori Does Pet Wear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad