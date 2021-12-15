Nike Deepens Relationship With Megan Rapinoe With New Logo and Curated Nike Collection

Professional soccer star Megan Rapinoe is deepening her relationship with Nike with a first-of-its-kind partnership.

Nike has created a Nike x Megan logo for the launch of Rapinoe’s curated Nike collection, which will be unveiled today across Nike’s social channels and Nike’s e-commerce.

In addition, there will be a product assortment launching later in 2022 under this new logo and branding with Rapinoe.

The relationship with Rapinoe follows this week’s news of Nike’s first college student athlete sponsorship of Reilyn Turner, the sophomore forward on the UCLA women’s soccer team.

According to Nike, the journey Rapinoe and the company are on together “signals a major shift in how we partner with athletes. It has the potential to be a blueprint for others to follow.”

Rapinoe said, “When I spoke with Nike about the next chapter in our relationship, what excited us most was building something new. Not a new product. Not a new campaign. But a new model for athlete partnerships.” Rapinoe has appeared in numerous campaigns for Nike throughout her career.

She noted that this is not about herself and Nike. “It’s about what Nike and I can do together…to redefine what victory means for all communities and all people. This partnership is about pushing for progress in many different areas. I’ve had free reign to explore different parts of Nike, and I keep finding ways we can open doors for people.”

Rapinoe selected a curated assortment of her favorite items, choosing from Nike’s broader fall 2021 line. The looks include comfortable fleece, a parka, a tonal reflective poncho, hoodie, pant, shorts and leopard shine bra.

Megan Rapinoe in Nike fleece. courtesy shot.

Rapinoe’s new logo is called Victory Redefined, which represents community, forward movement and push for progress. It is inspired by Rapinoe’s ambition to redefine what victory means for all communities and people. The angular construction of the letter V is inspired by the goddess of victory.

Rapinoe’s Nike logo is called Victory Redefined. courtesy shot.

Rapinoe’s logoed apparel will be available for fall 2022 and her co-created collection with Nike designers is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Rapinoe, 36, plays in the winger position and serves as captain for OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as the U.S. national team.