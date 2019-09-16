New York City Jewelry Week is now set for Nov. 18 to 24. Now in its second edition, NYCJW, which is held citywide, has an expanded program that includes a more international perspective.

“In one year, NYCJW has become the country’s major jewelry week,” organizers said in a statement. “Museums, design schools and world-recognized jewelry galleries, designers and retailers look to the week to introduce and showcase their projects and products to New York’s trade and consumers.”

Event organizers said NYCJW is showcasing international curators and designers to “present contemporary jewelry exhibitions and projects with artists from Italy, Korea, Sweden, Greece, Denmark, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany and more. The organizers also noted that there will be Greek Jewels features at the Museum of Arts and Design.

Last year, the event hosted more than 10,000 attendees. There were 95 events as well as 40 jewelry-related museum and gallery exhibitions.

Partners who participated in last year’s event are returning, which includes Bergdorf Goodman, “who will host a series of activations in their jewelry salon including a cocktail event,” event organizers noted, adding that one of the week’s “leading exhibitions will be a show by contemporary jeweler Karl Fritsch at Salon 94.” And new for this edition is a partnership with the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District for exclusive tours and events.

“The Fashion Institute of Technology will be NYCJW’s education hub, hosting a series of free jewelry-related talks and panel discussions throughout the week,” NYCJW organizers said adding that Cooper Hewitt “will serve as the official museum partner with a series of programs throughout the museum.”

An event foundation sponsor, 1stdibs, is set to host the “House of Jewelry” show house and the event’s official VIP Party. “Foundation Sponsor Diamond Producers Association will offer unique programming and share results of the industry’s first report on the realities of modern diamond mining, offering a new way to see natural diamonds through their sustainable impact on local communities, employees and the environment,” NYCJW organizers said.

Additional programming partners this year include “Aaron Faber Gallery, Alex Sepkus, Bard Graduate Center, Brooklyn Metalworks, Catbird, Galerie Noel Guyomarc’h (Montreal), Gemological Institute of America, Greenwich St. Jewelers, Ilias LaLalounis, Lulu Frost, Mahnaz Collection, Neue Galerie New York, New Inc, Pratt Institute, UrbanGlass and Verdura.”

Bella Neyman and JB Jones, NYCJW cofounders, said New York City’s jewelry industry “is one of the most successful in the world, and we’re proud to offer the public an exclusive look at its inner workings. This week couldn’t exist without the help of our partners and we’re thrilled to expand upon last year’s success.”

Organizers said the partners this year reflect the event’s mission of promoting design and diversity as well as sustainability and technology. In alignment with that mission, Elliot Carlyle, New York City-based branding and creative consultant and life coach is set to lead NYCJW’s “Diversity and Inclusion Initiative.”

“By partnering with world-renowned museums, art galleries, schools, independent workshops, and heritage houses, NYCJW celebrates and educates the general public, as well as jewelry connoisseurs, about all forms of jewelry, whether they take the shape of sustainably sourced diamond necklaces or artist-made brooches from unexpected materials,” the organizers said.