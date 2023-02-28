×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Under his leadership, the company grew from a leather outerwear firm to a full-service apparel resource.

Michael Litvack
Michael Litvack courtesy shot.

Michael Litvack, chief executive officer of Bagatelle International Inc., the New York-based manufacturer of contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear, leather and faux leather clothing, died Monday at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 68.

Litvack died after a three-year battle with cancer, according to his son, Jamie Litvack, president of Bagatelle.

Born and raised in Montreal, Michael Litvack didn’t attend college and instead started his career working for companies such as Algo Group Inc., before joining Bagatelle in 1988 as sales manager.

Bagatelle, which began in 1968, made woven fabric sportswear and leather and suede clothing and had its own factory, selling mostly Canadian retailers. During the ’90s, the company’s women’s fashions were featured in the Victoria’s Secret and Spiegel mail order catalogues, and were carried by retailers such as Casual Corner, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

Related Galleries

Litvack started buying shares of the company, and after some difficult financial times and various investors, eventually purchased Bagatelle in 2013 and became the sole owner. “When times were tough, he’d go so long without taking a salary,” said his son, Jamie.

In 2002, Bagatelle began expanding beyond leather outerwear into new product categories becoming a full-service apparel resource, including doing private label for retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Ann Taylor, Chico’s and Urban Outfitters.

Under his leadership, Litvack quickly built a strong U.S. presence while establishing a worldwide network of design, sourcing and manufacturing experts between the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe. He worked closely with his sons, Adam, executive vice president, marketing and e-commerce, and Jamie, who in January 2022, was promoted to president from executive vice president of sales and merchandising.

In 2022, Bagatelle signed a multiyear licensing agreement with Kathy Ireland for outerwear, dresses and denim.

At the time, Ireland told WWD, “The clothes are everything we imagined. Michael [Litvack] and Jamie [Litvack] are gentlemen of quality, taste and an authentic understanding of our design dreams.”

Today, Bagatelle designs and manufactures outerwear, sportswear, denim and dresses, specializing in genuine and vegan leather clothing. In addition to Kathy Ireland, the company’s two halo brands are Avec Les Filles and Bagatelle Collection. Since 2021, Bagatelle’s business has more than quadrupled.

According to Jamie Litvack, his father was well respected in both the retail and vendor communities. “It brings great comfort how he’s influenced them and impacted all parts of the industry,” said Jamie Litvack. “Anyone who has been lucky enough to have business dealings with him saw that his principals flowed from his personal life to his professional life. When those principals were applied, he always seemed to do the right thing in every situation. That’s his legacy. He was always called a mensch and he was very fair.”

During his career, Litvack moved manufacturing from Canada to overseas locations.

“All of Bagatelle was [originally] local and domestic. In the early to mid-1990s, my father pioneered overseas manufacturing. He spent a lot of time in China and India, and was one of the first manufacturers in China,” said his other son, Adam Litvack.

Adam Litvack recalled that after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, his father drove down from Canada, where he worked, to the U.S. with his wife, and visited many of his customers to see them face-to-face and offer his condolences. That included a visit to TJ Maxx in Framingham, Massachusetts, where the company had lost several employees who were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11.

“He always did the right thing — people first,” said Adam Litvack.

In addition to his sons, Adam and Jamie, Litvack is survived by his wife, Joanne Bromberg, his daughter-in-law Cassidy and grandchildren Chloe, Jonah, Eloise and Georgie.

Michael Litvack and his wife established the Joanne and Michael Litvack Endowment Fund for Hope & Cope, a nonprofit organization comprised of 400 volunteers managed and guided by a professional staff to support cancer patients and their caregivers. Michael Litvack was also a dedicated supporter of the Avec Les Filles Foundation, whose mission is to impact change with an emphasis on positivity, inclusivity and community though meaningful partnerships and donations.

Litvack was also an avid golfer. “He loved his golf,” added Jamie Litvack.

About seven years ago, Litvack bought a home in Boca Raton on a golf course so he could pursue his passion and set up a dedicated home office there so he could work full time during the winter. He still maintained a home in Montreal.

Funeral services will be held Friday at noon at Paperman & Sons, 3888 Rue Jean-Talon O, in Montreal.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Hot Summer Bags

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad