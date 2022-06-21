Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Off-White Creates Capsule Collection With Major League Baseball, New Era Cap Co.

The capsule features a limited-edition apparel collection dedicated to the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays as well as Virgil Abloh's hometown club, the Chicago Cubs.

An image from the Off-White x
An image from the Off-White x Major League Baseball x New Era capsule collection.

Off-White has teamed with Major League Baseball and New Era Cap Co. to launch a limited-edition collection, the first collaboration between the brand and a pro sports league.

The capsule includes hoodies, fashion tops and caps, with a twist given by the signature Off-White meteor holes. The circular cutouts recall both Swiss cheese holes and meteor shower craters, and is an evolution of the “Meteor Shower” premise envisioned by Virgil Abloh, the late creative director and designer who founded Off-White in 2013.

The collection features slim-fit vintage cotton dyed T-shirts with an embroidered patch on the back and a serigraphy print on the front; slim fit hoodies in cotton fleece, dyed with a vintage wash treatment with an embroidered patch on the back and serigraphy print on the front; fashion tops made in 100 percent cotton, personalized with bicolor rib on the sleeve, patches on the front and back along with the Off-White meteor hole detail. The New Era caps have the Off-White meteor holes among their characteristics.

The collaboration with Off-White showcases six MLB Clubs in a campaign shot by Conor Cunningham featuring stylist Veneda Carter and her husband Weston. It features a limited-edition apparel collection dedicated to the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays as well as Abloh’s hometown club, the Chicago Cubs, of which he was a fan his entire life.

The Off-White Major League Baseball Capsule Collection will be sold at offwhite.com, Off-White stores in Paris, New York, Miami and Las Vegas and through selected partners beginning this month.

Prices range from $260 to $1,030. A short-sleeve gray shirt with Miami Marlin’s script in black, for example, retails for $1,030, a hoodie is $630, a T-shirt is $355 and a cap retails for $260.

New Era, which is based in Buffalo, N.Y., makes headwear, apparel and accessories that are sold in more than 125 countries.

 

