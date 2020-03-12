The Offprice Market Show set for May 5 and 6 at the Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City has not been canceled or postponed, organizers said.

Mikaela Kornowski, marketing manager of the Offprice Show, which is also held in Las Vegas during the fall, said the New York event “is still taking place as scheduled at Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City. The health and safety of our exhibitors, buyers and staff is our top priority — we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are working to ensure all appropriate health measures are in place at the venue.”

Organizers said there are new exhibitors this year, and noted that there will be higher-priced items showcased to reflect current pricing trends in the off-price segment. Accessories, fashion apparel and sportswear are often priced well below department-store levels, at times, 70 percent less. But in recent years, price points on certain items have been inching up.

Event organizers said a variety of categories and price points will be represented “at the market-sized event” and noted that “many of these first-time exhibitors will feature merchandise in elevated price points — an increasingly popular segment in the off-price channel.”

New exhibitors at the venue include D&L Apparel Ltd. “The Vegas trade show has a lot going on, and is a very busy week,” said Brandon Cooperman with D&L. “So we think this [New York event] will be a great change of pace, and allow us to home in on particular items and give time to interact with customers more individually.”

Other exhibitors at the New York market include: Aspeed Design (prom and special occasion dresses); Basix of America (custom printed and embroidered beachwear); Jupee by Paolino (contemporary missy apparel), and The Paper Lace Company (women’s vintage boho apparel), among others.

Tricia Barglof, executive director of the Offprice Show, noted that the market show “is a few weeks earlier than the previous few years to better align with buying patterns in the New York City area.” Barglof said the New York event “is a great opportunity for buyers to connect with East and West Coast sellers as we transition to summer — whether that be at the show or in our exhibitors’ showrooms.”