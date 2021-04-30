Rebecca Messina has joined the board of Outdoor Voices.

Messina is a senior adviser at McKinsey & Co., having previously held posts at Uber, Beam Suntory and The Coca-Cola Co. She also serves on the global board of the Mobile Marketing Association, the Make-a-Wish Foundation National Board and on the advisory board of various emerging brands.

Ashley Merrill, chairwoman of the board, said, “[Messina] is an incredibly respected professional who brings over 27 years of experience at the helm of some of the largest companies in the world. Additionally, the current profitability and sustainable profile of the business opens many doors and presents opportunities that Rebecca will lend expertise to.”

Messina added, “I couldn’t be more pleased to join the OV board and leverage my brand building experience to support the company, team and the communities it engages. I believe in the mission and admire the brand that exists today and am excited about the potential that lies ahead.”

In 2020, Outdoor Voices’s e-commerce business increased nearly 50 percent and annual profitability improved by more than $20 million, according to the company. After record growth in 2020, that momentum and sales growth is continuing in 2021.

Messina most recently served as Uber’s first chief marketing officer, with a focus on developing Uber’s first global marketing team. Earlier she was global chief marketing officer of Beam Suntory, whose portfolio of brands include Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and its Japanese whisky, gin and vodka portfolio.

During her more than two decades at Coca-Cola, Messina held numerous leadership roles in areas such as strategy, communications and global brands, starting in Atlanta before expanding her career in Chile, Australia, France and ultimately back in Atlanta.

Last June, Merrill, founder and chief executive officer of the high-end sleeper brand Lunya, joined Outdoor Voices as chairwoman. Her investment fund, NaHCO3, offered up a round of funding, believed to be less than $10 million. Since that time, as reported, OV has focused on the processes, operations and supply chain improvements of the business, calling 2020 the “Foundation Setting Year.”

