Paraiso Miami Beach, the swimwear platform in Miami, will return to in-person events July 8 to 11 at Collins Park on Miami Beach and the Ritz-Carlton South. There will also be satellite events throughout Miami Beach, including Plymouth Miami Beach, MILA and Mondrian South Beach.

This season, Paraiso will feature such new names as Jonathan Simkhai, Honey Birdette, Fashion Nova, Bfyne, Caravana Land, Leimakani, Boohoo and PQ Swim, among others.

Fashion Nova’s runway show, for example, is expected to be a highlight of swim week on July 9, featuring a star-studded runway and live music presentation at the Mondrian South Beach.

Returning to Paraiso are swimwear veterans Luli Fama, Mikoh, Mola Mola, Ancora, Oh Polly and Liliana Montoya, who will present their upcoming collections.

“Since its inception, the main focus of Paraiso Miami Beach has been the growth of the swimwear, beachwear and resortwear industry. Bringing the in-person platform back to life is critical to rebuilding the fashion economy after a tiring 16-month run through the pandemic, and this season we’re here to support designers who have struggled the past year to reestablish the business and give them a stage to flourish once again,” Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, cofounder of Paraiso.

Procolombia, the Colombian government agency and Paraiso, will start off the week of events, hosting the second annual Destination Colombia runway show at the Paraiso Tent at Collins Park, presenting Colombian swimwear and resort wear brands. PQ Swim, Bahama Mama, Naranja Furcado, Smeralda, among others, will present their resort 2022 collections to press and buyers, followed by the trade showroom on July 9 at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

Miami Beach’s newest hotel, Celino South Beach, will host an event in collaboration with Select Model Management. Kevin Murphy returns as official hair partner of Paraiso Miami Beach, and Beam Suntory is the official spirits partner.

This July, Models of Color Matters, a non-profit organization whose initiative is to increase diversity and equity in fashion and media, will support the swimwear brand Bfyne, by Nigerian American designer Buki Ade. The creative agency Fika and Miami Design District will partner to present Segunda Mano, the first annual runway show benefiting Lotus House Women’s Shelter. The influencer and artist Journey of a Braid will curate the show using only donated pieces from their own thrift store to bring awareness around their mission of improving the lives of women, youth and children experiencing homelessness.

As reported, Coterie will also return to Miami July 10 to 12 during Swim Week with Destination: Miami by Coterie. Located at the Eden Rock Hotel in Miami Beach, along with sister event, Project: Miami, Destination Miami by Coterie will showcase vacation-inspired apparel, accessories and footwear spanning contemporary, advanced contemporary and affordable luxury price points.

