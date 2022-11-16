P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday.
The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.
In July, P. E. Nation And Asics introduced a sneaker collaboration, creating a capsule that encapsulated the styles of both brands, as reported. The brands reimagined the GEL-1130 in two colorways — the cream and black, and the cream and paper bag — that retailed $140. The cream and black, for example, was layered with P.E. Nation’s signature pops of fluorescent yellow and pink with an additional decorative lace and rivet rigging.
The new activewear capsule, which is manufactured in China, will be available on us.pe-nation.com and jdsports.com. The collaboration is ongoing.
Georgia Fowler, a native New Zealand model, is the face of the retro-sports capsule.
“We are excited to further expand our product offering with Asics by creating our first technical apparel collection alongside the performance footwear, creating a true head-to-toe look. This capsule brings to the forefront the pinnacle of performance,” said Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, P.E. Nation’s cofounders in a statement.
P.E. Nation, which was established in Sydney, Australia, launched in 2016. Its products run the gamut from technical activewear, retro-inspired streetwear and footwear to eyewear and accessories.