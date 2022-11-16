P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday.

The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.

In July, P. E. Nation And Asics introduced a sneaker collaboration, creating a capsule that encapsulated the styles of both brands, as reported. The brands reimagined the GEL-1130 in two colorways — the cream and black, and the cream and paper bag — that retailed $140. The cream and black, for example, was layered with P.E. Nation’s signature pops of fluorescent yellow and pink with an additional decorative lace and rivet rigging.

A campaign image from the P.E. Nation x Asics capsule.

The new activewear capsule, which is manufactured in China, will be available on us.pe-nation.com and jdsports.com. The collaboration is ongoing.

Georgia Fowler, a native New Zealand model, is the face of the retro-sports capsule.

“We are excited to further expand our product offering with Asics by creating our first technical apparel collection alongside the performance footwear, creating a true head-to-toe look. This capsule brings to the forefront the pinnacle of performance,” said Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, P.E. Nation’s cofounders in a statement.

P.E. Nation, which was established in Sydney, Australia, launched in 2016. Its products run the gamut from technical activewear, retro-inspired streetwear and footwear to eyewear and accessories.