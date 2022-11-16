×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

The capsule runs the gamut from sports bras and bike shorts to T-shirts, hats and leggings.

P.E. Nation x Asics capsule.
An ad image from the P.E. Nation x Asics capsule. courtesy shot.

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday.

The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.

In July, P. E. Nation And Asics introduced a sneaker collaboration, creating a capsule that encapsulated the styles of both brands, as reported. The brands reimagined the GEL-1130 in two colorways — the cream and black, and the cream and paper bag — that retailed $140. The cream and black, for example, was layered with P.E. Nation’s signature pops of fluorescent yellow and pink with an additional decorative lace and rivet rigging.

Related Galleries

A campaign image from the P.E. Nation x Asics capsule.

The new activewear capsule, which is manufactured in China, will be available on us.pe-nation.com and jdsports.com. The collaboration is ongoing.

Georgia Fowler, a native New Zealand model, is the face of the retro-sports capsule.

“We are excited to further expand our product offering with Asics by creating our first technical apparel collection alongside the performance footwear, creating a true head-to-toe look. This capsule brings to the forefront the pinnacle of performance,” said Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, P.E. Nation’s cofounders in a statement.

P.E. Nation, which was established in Sydney, Australia, launched in 2016. Its products run the gamut from technical activewear, retro-inspired streetwear and footwear to eyewear and accessories.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

P.E. Nation, Asics Activewear Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad