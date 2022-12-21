×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Pentland Brands Names Matt Rock as President, Americas

This role oversees Speedo as well as Pentland's full portfolio.

Matt Rock
Matt Rock courtesy shot

Matt Rock has been named president, Americas, at Pentland Brands. The role oversees Speedo as well as Pentland’s full portfolio, which includes Endura and Mitre for the Americas region.

Rock succeeds Jim Gerson, who is retiring at the end of this year after the successful transition of the Speedo North America business from PVH Corp. into Pentland Brands. Tom Whitmer, previously executive vice president, operations, Americas, has been promoted to chief operating officer, Americas.

Rock, who was formerly president, Asia Pacific, began his career working in sales for Puma and joined the Pentland Brands business in 2005 as sales director for Ted Baker footwear. He was promoted to managing director in 2007 and during that time, increased Ted Baker footwear sales by more than 800 percent and grew distribution from eight to 28 markets. Rock joined the Pentland Brands executive team as global supply chain director in 2015 and was appointed president, Asia Pacific, in 2018, responsible for both the global supply chain and the regional commercial teams. During this time, Rock transformed both functions into multibrand operations and led the development of a “digital first” China strategy, resulting in a 100 percent growth in sales.

Related Galleries

Chirag Patel, chief executive officer of Pentland Brands, thanked Gerson for “his steady leadership throughout the transition. His knowledge, expertise, and deep understanding of people were instrumental in successfully onboarding the Speedo North America business,” he said.

Succeeding Rock as president, Asia Pacific, is Abhy Thomas Joseph, and Charlotte Cox continues in her role as president, EMEA.

“The acquisition and transition of the Speedo North America business means we are now a truly global organization. With strong leadership teams now in place across our three key regions — North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe — we’re in a great position to deliver on our ambition to build a global portfolio of pioneering brands that make life better,” Patel said.

In 2020, following its acquisition of the Speedo North America business from PVH for $170 million in cash, Pentland Brands outlined its plans to drive an increased emphasis on sustainability and bigger opportunities for its core brands — Speedo, Berghaus, Endura, Ellesse and SeaVees — in the U.S. market.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Hot Summer Bags

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pentland Brands Appoints Matt Rock as President Americas

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad