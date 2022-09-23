×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless Collection

The German e-tailer is jumping in and delivering feminine looks that fit on masculine frames.

genderless fashion on models zalando phluid
Looks from Zalando's collaboration with Phluid. Courtesy

The Phluid Project found a new friend in Zalando — the two are partnering on a collection designed to pull fashion out of its binary gender constraints.

While designers have become more bold in mixing and matching, putting feminine looks on masculine frames during New York Fashion Week and beyond, genderless fashion in the mainstream still skews very casual.  

The collaboration, linked to the German e-commerce giant’s private label men’s brand Yourturn, borrowed some of the boldness of the runway when it launched on Friday.

“This is a fall launch, it has nothing to do with LGBTQ idenity,” Phluid founder Rob Smith told WWD. “It’s all about self expression and breaking the binary.” 

Related Galleries

It’s also about getting out and partying with looks intended to show up on the street or in the club instead of lounging about.

Smith said the accessibly priced collection was designed by the Zalando team with input from Phluid, which offered feedback on everything from product to the language used to promote it.  

From the Phluid’s collaboration with Zalando.

“We have minimized femininity,” Smith said of society in general. “Elevating masculinity — and to see a woman in masculine clothes — is a proven thing. But to see a man in feminine, expressive clothes makes you wonder, ‘Why would you do that?’

“When you think about masculinity, you think about power, about influence, about assertiveness, you think about courage,” Smith said. “Femininity is associated with compassion, empathy, nurturing, sensitivity, and we don’t place enough emphasis on the importance of these qualities. When you find the balance between masculine and feminine, it’s really rich.” 

The collection — which notably is not tied to Pride Month, when many brands choose to weigh in on gender identity — both searches for that balance and furthers Zalando’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Bren Wong, team lead design for private label men’s and genderless in Zalando’s textile, footwear and accessories business, said: “We intend to challenge gender-specific market trends, dissolving the men versus women fashion norms. The capsule offers silhouettes such as skin-tight, cropped, asymmetric-cutouts, flowy and sheer qualities that tend to typecast to womenswear. We aim to create an open space for more conversation and experimentation — empowering our customers to express themselves freely and feel confident in their skins.”

The Phluid collab with Zalando uses traditionally feminine styles for a broader array of body types.
Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Hot Summer Bags

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Phluid Teams With Zalando for Genderless

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad