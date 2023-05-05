Exclusive: Pottery Barn, Sweet July by Ayesha Curry Debut Home Collaboration

Pottery Barn has tapped lifestyle label Sweet July by Ayesha Curry for a collection of barware, tabletop products, bath, bedding and home decor.

“I started connecting personally with Pottery Barn over a decade ago; we’ve been collaborating for years on all of our kids’ nurseries and playrooms. We’ve had a long-standing relationship and then I like to say we took it to the next level,” the restaurateur, chef, two-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author, entrepreneur and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry told WWD. “They were so gracious and offered for me to do a collection with them with my brand Sweet July. We’ve been working on this for well over a year now, and it’s finally being born into the world.”

Ayesha Curry with the Bocce Ball Set from her Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn. Courtesy of Pottery Barn.

For the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection, which launches Friday, Curry was inspired to create a robust selection of styles she hoped to see in her home and utilize for entertaining, she said.

“I genuinely and honestly based [it] off of the way that our house is designed right now, so I wanted to make sure I could implement every piece seamlessly into the home — that was the initial thought process. When it comes to being user friendly, we took a lot of what we’re putting our hands on every day. What can we make chicer, cuter and more fun from home?” she said, adding that when it comes to design ethos, she finds herself gravitating toward fusing the style of an Italian villa mixed with midcentury modern.

“Then we took into consideration when the line would be coming out and what is needed during that time. Everything drops on May 5 — Cinco de Mayo — so we have the most amazing shot caddy, fun things like that,” she said, adding she plans to make tacos and margaritas while utilizing her new bar-, glass- and serveware this weekend.

Ayesha Curry with styles from her Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn. Courtesy of Pottery Barn.

“Near to my heart, and how we kicked off the conversation about the line, was this bocce ball set that we created. I had been trying to find a bocce ball set that was cute and chic forever, but couldn’t find one, so they helped me make one and it is so great. It mixes gorgeous stone and wood, is so zen and chic — I cannot wait to put it to good use,” she added.

From table linens, bedding and pillows to string lights and potted succulents, the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection boasts clean lines (as well as geometric and floral motifs), a neutral palette and an elevated, modern élan with rich, textural pops. For instance, caramel-colored Calacatta marble, as seen in the form of coasters, trays and serving platters, and even a lazy susan for the kitchen. “It’s such a chic take on the old, granny style,” Curry said, noting the piece as one of her favorites (alongside the drink dispenser and plush Geo bath towels).

Ayesha Curry with pieces from her Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn. Courtesy of Pottery Barn.

The 30-piece line also incorporates debossed dinnerware with a herringbone pattern; mouth-blown glass (highball glasses, a herringbone decanter and ice bucket) and a selection of Fair Trade certified products (including a bar tools and cocktail shaker, drink dispenser, party bucket and more).

“You never want to create something that’s so loud that it doesn’t fit, so I feel we fit the nail on the head in making it unique, but able to adapt to any environment,” Curry said, adding she hopes when customers unbox their Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottern Barn products, she hopes it brings them joy — the ethos of Sweet July.

Ayesha Curry with with styles from her Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn. Courtesy of Pottery Barn.

“Our whole premise is to create products for the self at home, and create little pockets of joy throughout your day. What I like to say is that it could be your morning cup of coffee, a nightcap at the end of the night; thinking what glass are you drinking out of at the end of the night and does it feel good in your hand?”

The Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn summer collection, priced $24.50 up to $1,899, is available Friday on Pottery Barn’s website and in select California Pottery Barn stores.