Première Vision, an international fashion trade show firm, said it will launch the Première Vision Sports show, an initiative in partnership with American Events Inc.’s The Materials Show. The event’s first edition will be presented on Aug. 14 and 15 in Portland, Ore., the “sportswear Silicon Valley.”

The move follows Première Vision’s launch of its Sport and Tech sector, a selective offering of high-performance and technical materials, at Première Vision Paris in Sept. 2018. Première Vision said it “observes and anticipates the needs of the global fashion market to react to its changes,” noting that its new show reflects the uptick in consumer demand for athleticwear in recent years. The global sportswear market has seen continuous growth between 2011 and 2016, and ultimately reached $280 billion in 2016, according to a report by Euromonitor International. And, American brands dominate the international sportswear market: The U.S. represents 37 percent of global sales, or $103 billion in 2016, according to the report.

Guglielmo Olearo, international exhibitions director, Première Vision, told WWD, “The ambition of Première Vision Sports is to eventually become the leading show for the sourcing of fabrics, accessories and components dedicated to high-performance sportswear. We’ve seen how important sports have become in society. Sport is not only practiced; today sport is shared and showed, and sportswear is becoming more and more important from a performance point of view and aesthetically.”

Olearo added that performance and fashion “are now intrinsically linked and the mutual influence has never been so strong. This new show is in line and complementary with the strategy that we already initiated in Première Vision Paris with the Sport and Tech universe, where the fashion brands can find high-performance materials for their fashion collections that are more and more influenced by sport.”

Its Portland location is strategic, as the city known for its natural beauty, microbreweries and coffeehouses is also a headquarters hub for American sports brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, Adidas North America and Avia, among others. Première Vision described the city as “the birthplace and nerve center of a community of clothing and sportswear brands unrivaled in the United States.”

And American Events’ The Materials Show, a fair created more than 25 years ago that produces four editions per year, specializes in footwear for high-performance sports, as well as a selection of fabrics and leathers, offered by more than 300 exhibitors, according to Première Vision. Together with Première Vision, the partnership will yield “exclusive fashion expertise, seminars, color ranges and specialized offers for performance and active sports clothing,” including fabrics and designs presented by Première Vision’s Parisian and international trade shows, all according to Première Vision.

Olearo said the high-performing sportswear market “still offers a perspective of growth, especially in the U.S. market, which remains the largest one in the world. The sports market is highly innovative and scouting innovation is one of the great distinctions of Première Vision. We decided to create this new show where those innovations are developed, and Portland seems to be the right place, thanks to its favorable ecosystem of sports brands created in past years. We are convinced that the partnership with The Materials Show, the reference in the market for the athletic footwear industry, will create a complementary and rich offering of products that will stimulate the creativity and innovation of the most exciting designers from the U.S. sports brands.”

Olearo said as with every Première Vision show, “Première Vision Sports brings Portland its own characteristic elements: an offering of leading exhibitors, a dedicated fashion selection produced by Première Vision Fashion team and a favorable environment to network and foster the creativity.”

