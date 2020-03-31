The PVH Foundation has earmarked $1 million toward coronavirus relief, including a $100,000 donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the U.N. Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, benefitting the World Health Organization and other partners.

“As I work with our global leadership team to address a responsible plan forward for our business, how we execute it as good corporate citizens is an important part of our discussions,” said Manny Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH. “There is no roadmap for this crisis, but I know that at PVH we have strong values and connections to our communities.”

PVH also plans to make additional contributions to organizations that are addressing the needs of its global supply chain workforce, as well as resiliency grants to local partners and community foundations addressing the needs of their communities seeing some of the biggest impacts.

He said PVH started shipping more than two million units of Personal Protective Equipment that includes isolation gowns, masks and face shields to the Montefiore Health System in New York to support healthcare workers.

Through their Associate Relief Fund, corporate, retail and warehouse associates in the U.S. who suffer a financial hardship as a result of contracting COVID-19 can receive grants to provide financial assistance

The PVH Foundation will continue to match donations of its associates in the U.S. and Canada through the matching gift program.

In addition to its $1 million commitment, PVH has made a $275,000 contribution to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross, as well as a $50,000 contribution to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative to support those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, both of which are owned by PVH, have donated product in the U.S. and Netherlands to support frontline healthcare workers and will continue to do so. Calvin Klein is also a founding partner and donor of OutRight Action International’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.