PVH Corp. said Wednesday that its PVH Foundation has pledged an additional $1 million for a total commitment of more than $2 million toward coronavirus relief efforts.

The additional donation will support front-line medical workers, the fight against food insecurity, supply chain and industry relief, and community resiliency. These donations aim to complement what has already been earmarked for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a human crisis touching everyone around the world in some way. PVH is built on its family-like culture, and the way we live our lives is the same way we conduct business: We try to do the right thing,” said Emanuel Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH Corp. “It’s more important now than any time I can remember to support our people, communities and industry.”

The PVH Foundation, which is the company’s philanthropic fund dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs, is working with PVH’s long-term partner Better Work, a collaboration between the International Labour Organization and International Finance Corp. Funds will be allocated to support activities benefiting suppliers and workers through the crisis.

Organizations to receive contributions from the PVH Foundation have been selected by PVH associates in locations around the world. Support will be targeted in Asia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. to organizations that will best address local needs.

Nonprofit grantees in the U.S. will include several hospitals and health-care organizations, including Mount Sinai Health System (N.Y.), Montefiore Health System (N.Y.), Northwell Health (N.Y.), RWJBarnabas Health (N.J.) and Hackensack Meridian Health (N.J.).

Other U.S. grantees are Feeding America Coalition for the Homeless (NYC), Food Bank of Somerset County (N.J.) and the NYC Small Business Continuity Loan Fund.

In Canada, organizations include Lakeridge Health Foundation (Ottawa), North York General Foundation (Toronto) and the Jewish General Hospital (Montreal).

Aside from the $2 million commitment, PVH contributed $275,000 to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross, as well as made a $50,000 contribution to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative to provide support and raise awareness for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported.

Further, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger have donated product in the U.S., Netherlands, U.K. and Italy to support front-line health-care workers and will continue to give product where it’s needed most. Calvin Klein is also a founding partner and donor of OutRight Action International’s’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.

