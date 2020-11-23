PVH Corp. has named two executives to his board: Allison Peterson, chief customer officer for Best Buy Co., and George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of the CBS Entertainment Group.

“PVH is pleased to welcome Allison Peterson and George Cheeks to our board of directors,” said Manny Chirico, chairman and ceo of PVH. “We believe that their expertise in understanding target audiences, digital leadership and creating consumer connections will build on our inherent strengths — two of the most iconic fashion brands in the world and the talented team behind them. It’s important to have new, diverse voices advising our successful strategy for the new normal.”

Peterson is responsible for the customer strategy, consumer insights and research, experience design and membership/loyalty for Best Buy, and has played a significant role in building out the retailer’s digital presence to align with new consumer behaviors. She has served as Best Buy’s chief marketing officer and president of e-commerce and earlier was with Target.

Cheeks, who has over 25 years in the media and entertainment industry, now drives the development of CBS’ core assets. He previously held business and operational roles at NBCUniversal. Most recently, he was vice chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios.

The appointments of Peterson and Cheeks are effective Jan. 26 and March 22, respectively. PVH also disclosed its intent to appoint Stefan Larsson, president of PVH Corp., to the board as part of its previously revealed succession plan. Larsson will become ceo of PVH Corp. on Feb. 1. Chirico will remain chairman of the board.