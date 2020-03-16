By  on March 16, 2020

PVH Corp. said Monday that in response to the escalating global coronavirus outbreak, it plans to temporarily close all company-operated retail stores across North America and Europe, effective March 17 through March 29.

All retail associates at these locations will continue to receive full pay and benefits for their scheduled shifts during the temporary closure period, the company said.

