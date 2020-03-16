@Dior has postponed indefinitely its cruise show, due to take place in Italy on May 9, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.
A new date for the show, which had been scheduled to take place in Lecce in the southern Puglia region, will be announced in due course, depending on how the situation evolves. Italy, France and Spain have shut down all non-essential commercial activities, with Italy and Spain calling on citizens to remain confined to their homes.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this pandemic, all over the world,” Dior said.
