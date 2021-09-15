Ralph Lauren Corp. to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Delivering Good

Ralph Lauren Corp. will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Delivering Good, the nonprofit that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers.

The organization will honor Lauren’s support for important causes over decades. It will be presented at the nonprofit’s annual fundraising dinner and program at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Nov. 3.

In addition, Delivering Good said SAP will receive its inaugural Innovation Award, recognizing their leadership in support of the organization’s mission.

“Ralph Lauren has been an extraordinary example of leadership and generosity across the retail industry and the world, and SAP has delivered market leading software solutions to the world’s largest enterprises as well as Delivering Good,” said Andrea Weiss, chair of Delivering Good. “The efforts of both these companies make them an inspiration to so many of us.”

Lauren is being recognized for the many philanthropic endeavors the company has supported through the years through employee volunteerism and by supporting various causes such as cancer care and prevention, advancing on social issues and protecting the environment.

“It is humbling to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the company,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer and vice chairman of the board at Ralph Lauren. “At Ralph Lauren, our purpose is to inspire the dream of a better life, and our teams are always striving to reflect this purpose and our values in the work we do across the communities around us and the causes we support. We are proud to be a longstanding partner of Delivering Good and support them in their mission to positively impact the lives of families and individuals.”

SAP has developed a technology platform that can match Delivering Good’s 800-plus local community partners with companies and organizations that want to make a charitable impact across the U.S. and Canada.

Delivering Good will also honor recipients of its Vanguard Award and Impact Award at this year’s annual celebration. Those award recipients will be revealed shortly.