Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Initiative Marks 21 Years With Consumer Experiential Activations

Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Initiative, which marks 21 years in the fight against cancer, has launched a campaign of multilayered marketing activations and consumer experiences, including a Pink Pony apparel collection.

Pink Pony’s mission is to reduce disparities in cancer care, lead the way in finding a cure and help ensure access to quality treatment for everyone at an earlier, more treatable stage. A series of immersive experiential activations have been designed to build communities by fostering conversations and authentic connections in support of the fight against cancer.

The campaign begins with a 360-degree marketing campaign, a diverse cast of cancer survivors, thrivers and supporters from around the world who will each share their personal story to initiate a dialogue about healing, hope and survival. The group features sexuality educator Ericka Hart; South Korean actress and singer Krystal Jung, and British author Deborah James. As a breast cancer survivor, Hart talks about her double mastectomy and how her community rallied around her while she was going through it.

Sexuality education Ericka Hart will share a personal story. courtesy shot.

The campaign will appear on the Ralph Lauren website and social media, through paid media.

In Europe, a live gaming event on Twitch in partnership with the G2 E-sports team will raise money for the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation in the U.S., and internationally, for a network of cancer charities.

An exclusive Pink Pony-themed Snapchat lens will be available throughout October, allowing users to share their support and make donations to the cause. The lens is also discoverable through the special Pony Scan, a monthly edition of lenses exclusive to Snapchat.

Ralph’s Coffee locations around the world will offer a special Pink Pony-themed, hibiscus iced tea with proceeds going to support the Pink Pony Fund. In addition, the exteriors of global retail stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul will be lit pink throughout October.

Rounding out the initiatives is a 2021 Pink Pony apparel collection comprised of an assortment of Polo icons, alongside eyewear and fragrance offerings. The collection ranges from $5 to $298. One-hundred percent of the purchase price from the sale of the Pink Poly Fleece Hoodie and 25 percent of the purchase price from the sale of all other items in the Pink Pony Collection will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund in the U.S., and internationally, to a network of cancer charities. The collection will be available in select global Ralph Lauren retail stores globally in September, on ralphlauren.com, at Macy’s and Bloomingdales and in select global wholesale stores.

Ralph Lauren Fragrances will also serve up a limited-edition fragrance, Romance Pink Pony Edition, for $98. With each purchase of Romance Pink Pony Edition, Ralph Lauren Fragrances will donate 100 percent of the profits to the Pink Pony Fund.

