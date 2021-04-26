Project, the men’s wear trade show organized by Informa Markets, will return to in-person events in the second half of 2021 with refocused business and merchandising strategies. The first event will be held at Project: Miami from July 10 to 12 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Project plans to unite the entire contemporary market to feature both men’s and women’s brands. Featuring a revised show floor layout, apparel will be merchandised alongside footwear and accessories. The offerings will range from mid-market to premium price points. The assortment of apparel categories will include sportswear, contemporary collections, denim, activewear, loungewear, tailored, and outerwear, as well as the return of Project’s streetwear community. The show will be equally divided between women’s and men’s wear.

Other areas will include Made in the USA, minority-owned and sustainable brands. There will also be personalized retail concierge programs to further support targeted discovery and to increase the brand to buyer connections.

“Presenting a more product-focused shopping experience for our buyers and fresh opportunities for brands to connect and conduct business with their target retailers is at the core of our return to live events in 2021,” said Jason Peskin, vice president, events and corporate development at Project. “With exciting new locations, returning to the show floor with keystone events, and refreshed digital opportunities, these strategies represent our community focused approach to better support our industry’s evolved needs.”

Project: Miami will be located near to the previously reported Destination: Miami by Coterie, Informa Market Fashion’s recently disclosed women’s resort wear and swimwear market event. Located at Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, that show will showcase elevated women’s resort wear, swimwear and vacation-inspired apparel, accessories, and footwear spanning contemporary, advanced contemporary and affordable luxury price points.

An accompanying digital platform will be available before, during and after the Miami shows,.

Project Las Vegas, which will be held Aug. 9 to 11, will be joined by sister events MAGIC Las Vegas, the trend and young contemporary market event, along with Sourcing at MAGIC.

Meanwhile, internationally, Project Tokyo will return on Sept. 8 and 9 at Shibuya Hikarie to feature an international collection of men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear, from contemporary to designer price points.

Coterie, which will be a live event in New York, will be held Sept. 19 to 21.

Informa is not alone in returning to in-person events in the second half. Liberty Fairs and Cabana will hold their first joint physical trade show at the Miami Beach Convention Center July 10 to 12 during Miami Swim Week, as reported.

