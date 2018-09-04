Rebecca Minkoff, cofounder and creative director of her namesake designer brand, along with a cadre of sustainability and technology experts from H&M have joined the roster of speakers at ReMode, which will take place Nov. 13 and 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Organizers of ReMode, which is described as a “disruptive and sustainable” fashion event, said the goal is to “bring together innovators across the entire value chain of the fashion industry to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections.”

Aside from Minkoff, additional speakers joining the event include: Anna Gedda, head of sustainability at H&M; Arti Zeighami, global head of advanced analytics and AI at H&M; Erik Bang, innovation lead at the H&M Foundation; Jennifer Silberman, vice president of corporate responsibility at Target Corp.; Nina Farran, founder and chief executive officer at Fashionkind; David Breslauer, chief scientific officer and cofounder at Bolt Threads; Adam Pritzker, chairman and ceo at Assembled Brands and cofounder of General Assembly; Patricia Ermecheo, ceo and founder of Osomtex, and Jifei Ou, researcher at MIT Media Lab.

“As an industry we need to evolve,” said Minkoff, adding that the event is “an incredible opportunity to rethink how we do fashion and will bring the best minds from fashion and tech together.”

This latest round of announced speakers adds to a lineup that includes: Mary Renner Beech, chief marketing officer of Kate Spade; Michael Preysman, founder and ceo of Everlane; Andréa Mallard, chief marketing officer of Athleta; Amy Hall, director of social consciousness at Eileen Fisher; Paul Dillinger, head of global product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.; Joey Zwillinger, cofounder and co-ceo of Allbirds, and Rati Sahi Levesque, chief merchant at The Real Real.

Organizers of the event said the content is “designed to equip professionals with a strong action plan for an omnichannel growth strategy executed in a responsible and sustainable way.” ReMode is structured into four separate but connected pillars that focus on different aspects of fashion innovation: ReMarket, ReMake, ReInvest and ReThink. These pillars aim to address the “industry-wide need to approach change from all angles and will be tagged so that brands and businesses of all sizes can attend the sessions most relevant to them,” organizers of ReMode said in a statement.

The 75 or so sessions have topics that include building a sustainable brand, funding direct-to-consumer brands, wholesales strategies, on-demand manufacturing, sustainable sourcing and the role of venture capital in early-stage fashion brands, among other themes.

“In addition to panels, workshops, keynotes and networking events, attendees will have the opportunity to complete their profile on ReMode’s AI-powered matchmaking app to receive customized recommendations on fellow attendees who share similar interests and expertise, speaker sessions that they would benefit from, and solution providers who can help them address unmet needs and goals within their business,” ReMode organizers said.

Attendee dinners and networking mixers are also planned. ReMode was created by UBM Fashion.