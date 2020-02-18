NEW YORK — Men’s wear-inspired looks such as mini-checks, glen plaids and herringbones; zebra prints; novelty sweaters, and sleeve details such as puff shoulders and balloon sleeves were some of the main trends to emerge at Coterie here.

Booths such as Brodie Cashmere, Minnie Rose, Vince, Joe’s Jeans, AG Denim, Lilla P, Linda Richards, Shoshanna, Milly, Ramy Brook, Apparis, Misa Los Angeles and Trina Turk appeared busy with retailers writing orders. While most retailers said they were ordering for fall, many also wrote orders for immediate delivery of spring merchandise.