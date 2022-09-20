×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark in the Tech World

Here, Richard Garcia's Cashflow Club is discussed.

In Partnership with Cashflow Club
Cashflow Club

Building an investment strategy and helping others create a better life for themselves is a remarkable and noble achievement in life. While learning your way to proper and fruitful investment isn’t always straightforward, there are reliable industry leaders that help demystify the venture. One of these talented financial advisors and strategy developers is Richard Garcia. He has been actively working with various companies to gain experience and has managed to set up a company of his own called The Cashflow Club. 

Richard began working in his early teenage years at Walmart. However, he knew that there was a lot more for him than working at a low per-hour wage. Just a while after, he got a referral and started working in finance in 2008. His first job was at Bank of America. He worked there for about four years and then started to advance his career. 

Related Galleries

The next chapter in Richard’s financial career started when he joined Merrill Lynch and started to manage people’s wealth. As Richard worked for wealthy clients, he understood their way of thinking and managing finances. He also understood how their decisions and strategies lead to financial success. Richard also traded penny stocks, and this enhanced his knowledge of how the market worked further. Trading on the regular is how Richard built the foundation of his healthy portfolio.

By working in finance from 2008 to 2013, Richard used the knowledge he had gained to get into real estate, which he has been using as a major source of revenue since 2010/2011. Just like his previous ventures, Richard showed exceptional prowess in the industry and managed to build an impressive property portfolio worth more than $10 million. 

From 2013 to 2019, Richard expanded his talents and worked in tech. With his expertise in tech expanding, Richard landed a job with the San Francisco-based company SolarCity, a startup founded by Lyndon Rive, Elon Musk’s cousin. When Tesla acquired SolarCity, Richard was absorbed into the team and started working directly with Elon Musk.

Some of the remarkable projects Richard worked on included a solar rooftop, as well as developing the digital infrastructure that would connect Tesla’s ecosystem with Google.

Naturally, the opportunity to collaborate closely with Google appealed to Richard, and he began working as part of the company’s artificial intelligence team. While there, Richard particularly contributed to the development of Google Home devices. Not too long after, Richard also worked at Facebook as a recruiter. 

With a track record in technology, financial management, and property investment, Richard has become an icon to look up to, with an expanding circle taking an interest in his knowledge through LinkedIn and other platforms. With many of his followers wanting to learn the ropes in investment, Richard started his company, Cashflow Club, which aims to teach people how to invest in real estate and make money. 

Through Cashflow Club, people not only learn how to invest but also make a solid financial standing in the real estate industry. Ever dedicated to the service of people, Richard lives his commitment of sharing his knowledge and skills so that more aspiring investors and entrepreneurs can live a life of freedom.

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Hot Summer Bags

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Richard Garcia Made His Mark

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad