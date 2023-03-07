×
Roots Taps Joey Gollish as Creative Director in Residence

Roots will also acquire a minority stake in Gollish's company, Mr. Saturday.

Joey Gollish
Joey Gollish wearing the vintage Roots awards jacket. Norman Wong/courtesy shot.

Global outdoor lifestyle brand Roots Corp. has named Joey Gollish creative director in residence, effective Tuesday.

The post is expected to extend through 2025.

This appointment marks the first time that the 50-year-old Toronto-based Roots has named an outside creative director at the brand. Gollish will work with Karuna Scheinfeld, chief product officer, who leads the creative and design teams. Gollish’s role encompasses the women’s, men’s, leather and kids’ departments.

Gollish, the 29-year-old founder and creative director of Mr. Saturday, a Toronto-based luxury label, will continue to helm its design and creative direction during this period.

Roots, a publicly held company, will also make a minority investment in Mr. Saturday as part of the arrangement.

“As we embark on our 50th year, we understand the importance of staying innovative and forward-looking in today’s ever-changing market. Through our collaboration with Mr. Saturday in December 2022, we found that Joey had a deep love for the Roots brand and a unique perspective that will support our long-term objectives in increasing the brand’s global appeal,” said Meghan Roach, president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to the exciting opportunities this additional creative influence will bring to Roots.”

Mr. Saturday and Roots have been collaborating for the past two years.

“I have been working hand-in-hand with Roots for a couple of years now, so this felt more like a natural progression than a leap,” Gollish told WWD. “The opportunity to show how I can work creatively at a heritage brand that touches customers globally is what excited me most. I’ll be working on all product categories within Roots’ assortment through my tenure. What I’m basically focused on is building the brand narrative through product design, campaign direction and how that connects to the lives of our customers, both new and existing.”

Roots and Mr. Saturday previously released the capsule collection “Roots Saturday Airlines.” Gollish has also worked on collaborations with Roots on leather outerwear, travel bags and accessories for Mr. Saturday’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris, and will once again integrate Roots into Mr. Saturday’s spring 2024 for Paris Fashion Week.

Roots, which was founded in 1973, manufactures apparel, leather goods, footwear and accessories. The brand has recently pushed further into sustainable products, and expanded the gender-free and extending sizing assortment.

Gollish was recently named Canada’s 2022 Menswear Designer of The Year by Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. He is also the winner of four Cannes Lions awards and is a member of the inaugural cohort of HXOUSE, Toronto’s next generation creative incubator and accelerator founded by the Weeknd, La Mar Taylor and Ahmed Ismael.

Gollish founded Mr. Saturday in 2019. Through his design, products, creative visuals and immersive experiences, Gollish aims to explore historical narratives, subcultures, movements and defining moments in culture. Mr. Saturday has presented during New York Fashion Week and on the official Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s calendar at Paris Fashion Week.

“Taking on the creative director residency for a company deeply rooted in my heritage is a true honor,” said Gollish. “As Roots celebrates its 50th anniversary, I am excited to reflect on its past and help shape its future. From David Bowie to my parents, Roots has been worn by some of my biggest inspirations. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the brand’s next chapter as we continue to prioritize authenticity, craftsmanship, community, luxury and storytelling, characteristics shared by Mr. Saturday,” he said.

