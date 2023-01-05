×
Sachin & Babi Promotes Amy Riordan to CEO

The women's fashion brand reentered the bridal business last spring.

Amy Riordan
Amy Riordan Courtesy

TOP JOB: Sachin & Babi has promoted Amy Riordan to chief executive officer, a new role at the womenswear brand, which is oriented toward evening, special occasion and bridalwear.

Riordan, formerly head of marketing, will oversee the strategic direction of the brand, working closely with husband and wife team and founders Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia to grow the brand, which last spring reentered the bridal business.

Said Sachin Ahluwalia, “Amy’s contribution as head of marketing has been invaluable in the growth of the brand, particularly in the revamp of our e-commerce site and the development of strategies to support the strategic vision of the company.”

A spokeswoman added, “The CEO position is a new role within Sachin & Babi. Prior to Amy’s appointment, Sachin Ahluwalia ran all affairs as president and cofounder. His responsibilities will continue with Amy taking on a larger role in defining and executing the strategic direction of the brand.”

Riordan joined Sachin & Babi in 2019 as senior vice president of marketing, e-commerce and wholesale. Earlier in her career, Riordan was chief experience officer for Curete, a luxury women’s apparel start-up, where she was responsible for brand architecture, brand messaging, voice and brand positioning by channel. Before that, she was with Crabtree & Evelyn, Undies.com and Tanner Companies.

