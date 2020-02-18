“Everyone has a memory of buying their first pair of ‘Sevens,'” suggested Suzanne Silverstein, president of the Seven For All Mankind premium denim brand.

Maybe it’s not as memorable as your first car or first kiss, but Silverstein sees slipping into that first pair of Sevens as a peak fashion moment that emotionally ties into who you were with at the time, or a particular stage of your life — and that’s the basis for the brand campaign launching today with the theme, “Remember Your First.”