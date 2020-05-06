Premium denim brand Seven For All Mankind has made a commitment to ensure that more than 80 percent of its product will have sustainable properties through measurable indexes by 2023.

On Thursday, the brand unveiled details of its “Sustainable For All Mankind” platform, which executives described as “a global initiative that defines criteria for sustainable materials and manufacturing which will be used to measure and track its progress.”

“As the world begins to define a new normal, it is now more important than ever to focus on critical initiatives that will positively impact and help sustain the world,” said Suzanne Silverstein, president of Seven For All Mankind. “The ‘Sustainable for All Mankind’ initiative takes immediate action to help improve our materials and manufacturing processes and creates a new go-forward approach to help our products and practices become more earth-friendly.”

Silverstein said the program is a culmination of a nine-month review of the brand’s materials, supply chain, internal operations and processes. She also said it offers a “transparent look at our new approach while continuing to offer premium product and innovation that distinguishes our brand.”

With sustainable cotton seen becoming a bigger part of the offering, Seven For All Mankind, which is a division of Delta Galil Industries, ​has​ joined the Better Cotton Initiative. The brand is focusing on suppliers and manufacturers including mills, laundries and dye-houses, that undergo third-party verification to measure environmental impacts. Providing earth-friendly products encourages consumer loyalty.

The company listed three “pillars” of its sustainability strategy, citing:

• Material: Improving the environmental profile of materials, which will be vetted based on adhering to one or more attributes of a set of standard criteria.

• Manufacturing: Reducing the impacts from producing products in mills and factories by focusing on energy, water, air emissions and waste chemicals. This involves a check-list review process with all suppliers and manufacturers and implementing third-party certified tools, techniques and practices that reduce environmental footprints.

• In-house footprint:​ Instituting and promoting sustainable practices in the brand’s LEED-certified California headquarters including the elimination of single-use plastic and a commitment to reduce packaging footprint in company-owned stores and distribution centers by 2021.