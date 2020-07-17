LONDON — As a few brands are beginning to do physical shows again at the end of the spring 2021 men’s wear season, fashion weeks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing, where the coronavirus pandemic has been largely contained, are planning to press ahead with fully fledged physical fashion shows this October.

Shanghai Fashion Week will return from Oct. 8, a spokesperson for the Shanghai Fashion Week Committee told WWD. It hosted the world’s first online fashion week in partnership with Tmall amid lockdowns in March with mix results, but the livestreaming and selling component will be integrated into the physical fashion week to enable brands to have an omnichannel presence with both the trade audience and the public.

Kaoru Imajo, director of Japan Fashion Week Organization, said Tokyo Fashion Week will be held between Oct. 12 and 17, if the pandemic is at a low-risk level. Safety measure will also be in place, such as temperature checks, disinfection, wearing masks and restricted capacity at show venues.

Seoul Fashion Week is scheduled to be held from Oct. 20 to 25, according to its official web site.

China Fashion Week will be held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 in Beijing, Qinghui Zhang, chairman of China Fashion Association, the organizer of the fashion week in China’s capital, told WWD.

WWD’s local edition in the market, WWD China, will continue to release special issues during China Fashion Week, and host a series of panel discussions,as a part of its three year strategic partnership with China Fashion Association.

