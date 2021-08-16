Rocksbox, the jewelry rental service with a $21 a month subscription fee, launches Tuesday an “elevated” assortment of jewelry lines called Demifine by Rocksbox.

The launch marks Rocksbox’s first growth maneuver since being purchased by Signet Jewelers Ltd. last April.

Demifine by Rocksbox includes styles from designers Kendra Scott and Luv AL, as well as from Banter by Piercing Pagoda. Piercing Pagoda is a division of Signet, so the Banter addition to the Demifine lineup underscores Signet’s intent to fuel Rocksbox’s growth and further its merchandising.

“This launch is an exciting milestone for us as part of the Signet family, marking our first move into the demi-fine category and the introduction of a Signet banner, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, into our rental offering,” said Meaghan Rose, founder and president of Rocksbox.

“All Rocksbox demi-fine jewelry includes a thick plating of sterling silver and 18-karat gold, bringing a premium jewelry experience to our members,” said Rose, who continues to run Rocksbox in the aftermath of Signet’s acquisition.

Rocksbox officials said that high-quality metals and thick plating standards set the Demifine pieces apart from their core fashion assortment, and that the Demifine collection is “versatile, on-trend and has broad appeal.” Styles are crafted with rhodium-plated sterling silver or 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver, and have diamond accents. Rocksbox prices range from $40 to $200 across all of the brands it sells, a grouping that includes Kate Spade, Gordana, Perry Street, Sophie Harper and Slate.

Like other products at Rocksbox, items in Demifine by Rocksbox are available to rent or purchase with the standard Rocksbox subscription fee of $21 a month. The monthly fee can be applied toward the purchase of items that customers want to keep.

Members of the service are entitled to rent three pieces at a time for a month, and receive an envelop and prepaid label for returns. According to Rocksbox, an item originally rented ends up being purchased 50 percent of the time.

Rose, a former McKinsey and Bain consultant, launched Rocksbox in 2012, three years after the 2009 launch of fashion rental service Rent the Runway.

“Under CEO Rose’s leadership, Rocksbox has revolutionized the jewelry rental subscription marketplace by delivering personalized, online and data-driven customer experiences for jewelry lovers who prioritize fashion, online convenience and sustainability,” said Virginia Drosos, chief executive officer of Signet, at the time of the acquisition.

“We look forward to bringing Rocksbox’s outstanding services to more customers, and to introducing those new customers to the balance of Signet’s banners,” she added.