×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Most recently he was president of Moncler Americas.

Robert Norton
Robert Norton courtesy shot.

Robert Norton, president of Moncler Americas, has been named chief commercial officer of Skims, the innerwear, loungewear and swimwear brand, a new post.

Skims was cofounded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede, with a focus on body positivity and inclusivity.

Since May 2017, Norton has been president of Moncler Americas, where he presided over the brand’s retail expansion and concession model transition while helping to position it within the luxury sector. Before that, he was with Roberto Cavalli as chief executive officer of the Americas.

Earlier in his career Norton spent 14 years at Ralph Lauren, rising to vice president, divisional merchandise manager of men’s, prior to which he was vice president, Ralph Lauren Retail, North America.

Related Galleries

Norton reports to Jens Grede.

“I am thrilled to join Skims as the brand embarks on its expansion into new channels and territories. The energy of the team and the cultural force of the brand are unmatched, and I’m looking forward to bringing this immense momentum into scaling the business,” said Norton.

Jens Grede, cofounder and CEO, added, “I have been a fan of Robert’s for several years and believe him to be a rare, creatively minded executive who knows how to build both a brand and a business. We are excited to have Robert on the team as we continue the evolution of Skims into a global retail brand.”

Last January Skims raised a Series B funding round of $240 million led by Lone Pine Capital with additional participation from D1 Capital Partners and existing investors Thrive Capital, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth, valuing the company at $3.2 billion.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, cofounder and creative director, and Jens Grede, gave a presentation to a class at Harvard Business School. The presentation marked the Skims’ cofounders’ first public brand presentation, focused on dissecting the success story of Skims and addressed the challenges the brand may confront following three years of significant growth.

The brand has had a 98 percent increase in sales over last year, sold more than 7.5 million units year to date and acquired 2 million new customers in 2022.

Skims benefited during the pandemic as customers gravitated to loungewear and became comfortable ordering underwear online and because the “Fits Everybody” garments were forgiving enough. Their return rates are lower than average. The brand has expanded into swimwear, has offered an adaptive collection, and launched a new bra system with three collections addressing shape, construction and wear, as reported.

An image from the Skims’ Valentine’s Shop campaign. Courtesy Photo

Last week Skims launched a Valentine’s Day campaign featuring Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, two of the stars of “The White Lotus,” entitled the Valentine’s Shop, as reported. It was photographed by Donna Trope.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Skims Taps Robert Norton as Chief Commercial Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad