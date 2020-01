LONDON — The rapid spread of a new kind of coronavirus in China is causing global fear, and it could not have happened at a worse time: Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, starts on Saturday and involves airline travel, family visits and billions of trips, which could trigger an acceleration of the disease across the country.

The spread of the virus, which can be transmitted between humans by as little as a sneeze or cough, has already dampened the usual celebratory mood this time of year.