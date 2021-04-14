The brands’ minimum impact will be over $300,000, in addition to the individual donations made by Stella & Dot “ambassadors.” They hope to do far more than that, year-over-year, the company said.

Stella & Dot has a social selling business model. There is a network of independent ambassadors who share product recommendations with their social network, utilizing their digital tools including an app to share shoppable links, and a website customized by the ambassador to feature products they want to recommend. To date, S&D Ambassadors have earned more than $550 million in commissions. Stella & Dot also has an e-commerce web site.

The first causes to be supported are Dress for Success, HollyRod Foundation, and Bright Pink, to focus on benefiting the economic, physical and emotional well-being of women and children.

“Even if you weren’t personally affected by COVID-19, we all felt our own forms of pain from this pandemic,” said Jessica Herrin, the founder and chief executive officer of Stella & Dot Family of Brands, citing isolation from loved ones, home schooling, anxiety, depression and setbacks for all kinds of businesses.

“Some have been impacted more than others,” Herrin added. “There are millions of women and children, within our borders, in our cities that were already struggling, that have gone missing from school and forced to leave work. Their fight for opportunity and equality just got harder, their choices smaller. This will impact us all, as women and the next generation have a ripple effect on our shared economy and communities.”