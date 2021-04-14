The Stella & Dot Family of Brands is stepping up its support for nonprofits benefiting women and children through “an always-on giving model.”
Every purchase made from the company’s Stella & Dot accessories and jewelry brand and Ever clean skin care brand will be rounded up to the next dollar and the difference will be donated to the social causes. For example, if a customer’s order comes to $120.30, S&D will round it up to $121 and donate 70 cents from that specific order.
The brands’ minimum impact will be over $300,000, in addition to the individual donations made by Stella & Dot “ambassadors.” They hope to do far more than that, year-over-year, the company said.
Stella & Dot has a social selling business model. There is a network of independent ambassadors who share product recommendations with their social network, utilizing their digital tools including an app to share shoppable links, and a website customized by the ambassador to feature products they want to recommend. To date, S&D Ambassadors have earned more than $550 million in commissions. Stella & Dot also has an e-commerce web site.
The first causes to be supported are Dress for Success, HollyRod Foundation, and Bright Pink, to focus on benefiting the economic, physical and emotional well-being of women and children.
“Even if you weren’t personally affected by COVID-19, we all felt our own forms of pain from this pandemic,” said Jessica Herrin, the founder and chief executive officer of Stella & Dot Family of Brands, citing isolation from loved ones, home schooling, anxiety, depression and setbacks for all kinds of businesses.
“Some have been impacted more than others,” Herrin added. “There are millions of women and children, within our borders, in our cities that were already struggling, that have gone missing from school and forced to leave work. Their fight for opportunity and equality just got harder, their choices smaller. This will impact us all, as women and the next generation have a ripple effect on our shared economy and communities.”
In its statement, the company said since its inception, it has been dedicated to empowering women to learn and earn on their own terms.
Citing statistics from the National Women’s Law Center, Herrin indicated that more than 2.2 million women were forced to leave the workforce in 2020 and she wanted to further build on the foundation the company was originated upon and do more to help women rise by expanding the direct giving from every order placed.
“As challenging as this last year has been to our own business and families, at Stella & Dot Brands, we are taking this disruption as a calling to reimagine a new normal that elevates our impact on others. I hope the lasting impact of this last year is that all businesses feel called to do more for humankind as they create their post-pandemic operating practices,” said Herrin.
Stella & Dot Brands has long partnered with numerous organizations and nonprofits, such as Build On, Girls Inc., No Kid Hungry, Dress for Success, HollyRod Foundation, Project Glimmer and Bright Pink, that work to uplift vulnerable communities.