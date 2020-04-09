Tapestry Inc., parent company of Kate Spade New York, Coach and Stuart Weitzman, disclosed additional community support initiatives to address the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

In addition to its $2 million commitment to support New York City small businesses, as reported, Tapestry — through its Coach Foundation — will expand investment in communities affected by COVID-19, while the Kate Spade New York Foundation will be making a donation to support frontline workers and provide emergency funds to existing grantees. Tapestry has also begun an initiative to manufacture medical equipment for healthcare workers by repurposing its existing 3-D printing capabilities in New York.

“I am incredibly proud of the initiative and dedication shown by our people and our partner organizations in finding new ways to support our communities during this difficult time,” said Jide Zeitlin, chairman and chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc. and chairman of the Coach Foundation. “We are committed to quickly mobilizing resources to support health-care workers and community organizations on the front lines of this public health crisis.”

The Coach Foundation plans to commit $200,000 to support COVID frontline assistance charities in the U.K., Spain, Italy, France and Germany selected by Tapestry’s European employes. It has also earmarked $200,000 for CFDA’s A Common Thread COVID response, and $50,000 to the British Fashion Council COVID response through the Foundation’s Fund at CAF America.

Separately, the Kate Spade New York Foundation will donate $100,000 to its partner Crisis Text Line to fund the #Forthefrontlines initiative, which will provide crisis counseling and emotional support to doctors and nurses who are feeling the immediate, and ongoing, effects of the heavy stress as they face this crisis head-on. This program will be operational in the U.S., the U.K, Ireland and Canada.

In addition, the Kate Spade New York Foundation is donating $100,000 to 10 existing grantees, who will receive $10,000 each to provide short-term emergency funding needs inclusive of technology needs, virtual programming adaptation, covering missed revenue and emergency needs of each nonprofit.

In addition, Tapestry has revealed an employee-initiated volunteer program that is coordinating with 3-D printing industry bodies to repurpose the company’s existing 3-D printers to support health-care professionals. This will include the printing of disposable parts required for respirators and ventilators, test swabs and face shields. Resources will also be made available to create 3-D-printed parts for R&D prototypes needed by engineers and specialists working on COVID-19 related development projects. This initiative is being coordinated with various 3-D printing industry bodies, along with the NIH 3-D Print Exchange and 3-D printing companies.

Finally, the Coach brand will be donating product with a retail value of over $3.5 million to COVID-19 related charities and impacted individuals.

