Tapestry Inc. has named Scott A. Roe chief financial officer, effective June 1. Roe will have responsibility for all finance functions as well as leading the company’s strategy and consumer insights team.

Roe joins Tapestry from VF Corp., where he worked for 25 years. As reported last week, he stepped down from his role as CFO to pursue other opportunities. For the past six years, he has been VF’s CFO, and had the responsibly for finance, accounting, investor relations, corporate development, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, sustainability, global technology and aviation. Prior to becoming CFO in April 2015, he served in a number of senior management posts including vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, vice president of finance for VF’s Jeanswear and Imagewear coalitions, and CFO of the International Business. He began his career at Ernst & Young.

He was succeeded at VF by Matt Puckett. VF said last week that Roe, who worked closely with VF Chief executive officer Steve Rendle and were on the analyst calls with him, would stay on until the end of May to close out the company’s fiscal 2021. In disclosing his departure last week, Rendle called Roe “a significant partner in helping to actively evolve our brand portfolio throughout his tenure.”

Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, said “Scott is a highly strategic CFO with 25 years of experience in consumer, retail, and apparel businesses, and deep expertise successfully developing global multi-brand platforms. With a grounding in brand and operational finance roles, he manages from a commercial mindset balanced with enterprise thinking.

“As a leader, Scott is both dynamic and progressive, and believes in soliciting diverse perspectives while working to build and empower collaborative and high-performing teams. I am confident that Scott is the right leader and strategy business partner as we drive Tapestry’s next chapter of growth,” she added.

Roe said, “Tapestry is an exceptional company with iconic global brands and a disciplined focus on delivering results. I look forward forward to working with Joanne and the talented management team to further enhance the company’s strategy, financial and operational performance, while strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly changing consumer environment.”

With this appointment, Andrea Shaw Resnick, who had held the post of interim CFO since July 2020, will assume the newly created role of chief communications officer, reporting to Crevoiserat. In addition, Christina Colone, who is vice president of investor relations, will be promoted to global head of investor relations.

“Andrea is a strategic leader who ensured that we successfully navigated the pandemic and executed on our Acceleration Program as interim CFO. Our entire leadership team appreciates her important and ongoing contributions to Tapestry. At the same time, Christina is ideally suited to lead our investor relations efforts, given her depth of experience and credibility with the investment community.

Tapestry’s portfolio includes such brands as Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Earlier this month, Tapestry named Todd Kahn as the permanent Coach CEO and brand president. He had been interim CEO since last July.

As reported, for the three month period ended Dec. 29, Tapestry’s total company revenues were $1.68 billion, compared with $1.8 billion a year ago. The company logged $311 million in profits, up from $298 million a year ago, attributed to renewed interest in the Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands. For the past two quarters, Tapestry has slowly been gaining footing in a challenging retail landscape.

As Crevoiserat told WWD back in February, “We’re looking forward to, as the vaccine rolls out, consumers heading back into the physical world, with people going to events, to dinners, to weddings. That gives people a reason to engage with our products again.”

