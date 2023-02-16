×
Target Collaborates With Kindred by Kindred Bravely on Bras for New Moms and Moms-to-Be

The collection will be distributed in more than 1,000 Target stores nationwide and online.

Kindred by Kindred Bravely
Kindred by Kindred Bravely's hands-free pumping and nursing sports bra. courtesy shot.

Maternity brand Kindred Bravely is collaborating with Target to introduce Kindred by Kindred Bravely in more than 1,000 Target stores in the U.S. and online.

With this new partnership, the brand will supply pumping bras for both new moms and moms-to-be. The collaboration features exclusive styles crafted and designed for moms by moms.

Target will carry an exclusive line of bras in stores and online featuring two designs: the Kindred by Kindred Bravely hands-free pumping and nursing bra and the Kindred by Kindred Bravely hands-free pumping and nursing sports bra.

The bras feature patented clip-down cups for easy nursing access, along with underwire-free, ultra-soft fabric. The Kindred Bravely hands-free pumping and nursing bra is $34.99, and comes in black, beige, and soft pink. The Kindred by Kindred Bravely hands-free pumping and nursing sports bra is also $34.99, and comes in black and twilight. Sizes in both bras range from small to XXL, regular; and small to XXL, busty.

Kindred by Kindred Bravely’s hands-free pumping and nursing sports bra.

Deeanne Akerson, cofounder of Kindred Bravely, said, “I’ve always wanted to be at Target, because that’s where I was as a new mom. Target was so top-of-mind for everything I needed: diapers, wipes, postpartum essentials, food, and just about everything else. As a new mom, I really didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I remember carrying my babies in all kinds of wraps so I could grab things at Target, and it was a welcome refuge — just to get out of the house,” said Akerson. “Somehow running those errands and seeing so many other parents with children a few weeks, months or years older than mine, reminded me that I would survive this exhausting stage. Now that Target will carry Kindred by Kindred Bravely’s comfortable, function and beautiful bras, it’ll be easier than ever for new moms to go home with all the essentials.”

Kindred by Kindred Bravely’s hands-free pumping and nursing bra.

Kindred by Kindred Bravely will be carried on Target.com beginning Sunday and in stores on Feb. 26.

Launched in 2015, Kindred Bravely came in at Number 20 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. The company produces maternity bras, underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and clothing.

