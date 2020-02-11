Over the past year, fiber suppliers, mills and fabric makers as well as apparel brands (across segments from fashion and activewear to denim and outerwear) have accelerated the development and launch of more sustainable textiles.

This includes cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough innovations such as the use of bio-based products along with increasing the deployment of materials featuring recycled post-consumer waste. Fiber ingredient companies, mills and apparel makers are also increasing efforts to publicly tout their green-ness via blogs, updated websites, detailed product labels and at trade shows and consumer events.