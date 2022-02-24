The Fashion Trust U.S. Assembles Board of Directors

The Fashion Trust U.S., a nonprofit dedicated to discovering, funding and nurturing young design talent, has assembled its board. Joining cofounder Tania Fares are Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch. Francesca Dutton will serve as director.

Winners of the Fashion Trust U.S. are awarded financial grants and mentorships covering budget, strategy, digital, merchandising and general business support.

U.S.-based designers in the fashion and jewelry business from two to eight years will be invited to apply to the Fashion Trust. Following a review by the board, grants will be revealed at the annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in early 2023. Awards will be given out once a year.

“I am excited to be launching Fashion Trust in the U.S. alongside an incredible group of people who advocate for creative communities across the country,” Fares said. “The Fashion Trust has come a long way since its inception in the U.K., and I can’t wait to support the diversity, talent and culture of American design.”

Fares told WWD the grants will be supported by patrons — individuals who are interested in supporting young designers in the U.S. They hope to begin with 50 founding patrons and several sponsors.

The CFDA originally launched the CFDA Fashion Trust with Fares in 2018 for about six to eight months, but no longer administers it. Last June, WWD reported that the CFDA decided to end its partnership with Fashion Trust amid COVID-19 and the social justice movements, as it decided to pivot its focus to helping designers navigate that time, working on diversity, equity and inclusion programming and focusing its support on internal programs rather than an outside organization.

“We raised a substantial amount of money and gave it to young designers, and now we’re starting with this new amazing group,” Fares said.

She said they will be awarding designers based on sustainability, diversity and inclusivity. Depending on the size of the designer’s business, it will determine the financial support they will get. In addition to fundraising, Fashion Trust U.S. will offer mentoring and will give the designers exposure.

The idea of a Fashion Trust originated in the U.K., where Fares cofounded the program in partnership with the British Fashion Council, and helped support U.K.-based fashion designers, including JW Anderson, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead. Since the launch, the Fashion Trust has acquired 145 donors, raised more than 3.5 million euros and financially supported 39 designers. Fares is also co-chair of the BFC Foundation.

Inspired by this success, the Fashion Trust Arabia launched in the MENA region in 2018 under the patronage of HH Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser “Honorable Chair” and co-chaired by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamas Al-Thani and Fares. Upon its establishment, FTA became the only initiative of its kind in the Arab world, dedicated to finding and nurturing talented designers.

“The U.S. is filled with brilliant young creatives who are often just one connection away from seeing their vision come to life,” said Brown, the Australian journalist and former editor in chief of In Style. “I am thrilled to help open that door.”

Crawford agreed. “With the significant changes in the structure of the fashion system, supporting talented designers in innovative and sustainable ways is a win-win.”

France, the British American fashion designer, TV personality and author, added, “The trust has done incredible work supporting designers in the U.K. and the Middle East, championing those who would not ordinarily be given this great opportunity. My focus will be on supporting a diverse range of creatives, a true reflection of the culture of our country.”

Nasr, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, said, “I am grateful that Tania Fares is bringing the Fashion Trust across the pond, and am proud to be part of this community. This will be an incredible opportunity for young American designers to find support for their business and shine both at home and beyond our borders.”

Welch, the stylist, added, “As someone who plans an integral role in getting visibility for designers, I’m most excited about being able to support their businesses in really practical ways through the fund.”

The Fashion Trust U.S. Advisory board and ambassadors will be revealed at a later date. The application process hasn’t opened yet.

As reported, the CFDA and Fashion Trust USA last year recognized five designers of color with exceptional talent and promise with a $40,000 award each to support their business needs. They were Aisling Camps; Charles Harbison, founder and creative director of Harbison; Sergio Hudson; Sami Miro, designer and creative director of Sami Miro Vintage, and Omar Salam, founder and creative director of global fashion house Sukeina.

