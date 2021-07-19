FashionGo, a business-to-business wholesale online marketplace, will host its third “FashionGo Week” online trade show event from Aug. 2 to 6.

FashionGo’s platform connects more than 1,500 vendors with 820,000 retail buyers throughout the year to facilitate commerce for both groups. Attendees can join the event for free.

FashionGo was established in 2002 in Los Angeles.

The FashionGo marketplace has seen significant growth as an online trade show. New registered FashionGo buyers increased 180 percent in August 2020 around the first FashionGo Week compared to the prior year and increased 160 percent in February 2021 around the second FashionGo Week.

“Our focus is to fill the voids within the industry and provide solutions that will benefit both vendors and buyers today and beyond. This is one of the reasons why we created FashionGo Week,” said Paul Lee, chief executive officer of NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo. “We have been successful in pinpointing the real needs and challenges that the industry faces. Leveraging our expertise and experience, we work quickly to act on providing solutions and continue to be invaluable for our current and future customers.”

Some of the exhibitors at the upcoming show will be Cello Jean, Oddi, Adelyn Rae, Timin, In Loo and Stivalli.

Among the features of the show is “Watch and Shop,” a livestream shopping experience enabling attendees to watch their favorite vendors, chat, and shop new season products in real time. They can also utilize data driven analytics of bestsellers through “Best of Best” during the show and procure the exact products they need with the visual search capabilities of Style Match +.

FOR MORE STORIES:

FashionGo Unveils Two-Week Online Trade Show in August

Coterie Goes Live Sept. 19 to 21 at Javits Center