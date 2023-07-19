ThredUp Partners With ‘Barbie’ Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran on #Barbiecore Dream House

Academy Award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is partnering with ThredUp to launch an exclusive shopping experience for #Barbiecore fans to get in on the “Barbie” action sustainably.

Durran is the costume designer for “Barbie, the Movie,” which stars Margot Robbie and comes out Friday.

While Barbie’s iconic styles have been around for decades, the aesthetic has reached new heights this year, thanks to Durran’s outfit creations for the movie.

From belts and bags to tops and dresses, Durran went thrifting on ThredUp to build a custom curation that represents her dreamland aesthetic.

“As a former vintage seller and designer known for period pieces, I’m passionate about reimagining the old and turning it into something entirely new. that’s why I am so excited to bring my fans a 100 percent secondhand #Barbiecore collection with ThredUp. I had no idea my styles would blow up as much as they have in the past year, and it’s amazing to see how resale platforms like ThredUp offer countless options that match my aesthetic. I can’t wait for shoppers to get their hands on my thrifted picks, and I hope this shop inspires them to experiment with the trend sustainably,” Durran said.

Erin Wallace, vice president of marketing at ThredUp, said they’re fans of Durran’s looks and are excited to offer an experience that the consumer can only get on ThredUp this summer.

“As trend and ‘core’ cycles get faster each year, it’s becoming second nature for consumers to turn to fast fashion to get the look of the moment. We hope our #Barbiecore Dream Shop inspires fans everywhere to be mindful of how they participate in the latest trends without missing out on the fun.”

Shoppers can visit the #Barbiecore Dream Shop to thrift nearly 300 unique items that Durran hand-selected for her #Barbiecore shop. Prices range from $6.99 to nearly $500 with brands including J.Crew, Kate Spade, Coach, Gucci and Chanel, among others. There are bags, shoes, gloves, belts, tops, cardigans, shoes, skirts and dresses offered.

In addition to Durran’s items, thrifters can shop more #Barbiecore styles using ThredUp’s Shop Similar feature, which uses AI to offer thousands of close matches with ThredUp’s vast inventory.

From social media to IRL, Barbiecore has held its position as a top trend for more than a year. In fact, #Barbiecore has generated nearly 500 million views on TikTok alone. From neon rollerblading outfits to A-line gingham dresses, people around the world are shopping for the colors and silhouettes that are emblematic of Durran’s creations.

Jacqueline Durran’s picks on ThredUp. courtesy image

According to ThredUp, 60 percent of fast-fashion items are produced and thrown out in the same year. Shopping secondhand for a trend instead of buying new avoids the carbon, waste and water footprints generated from producing new garments. In fact, buying and wearing secondhand clothes instead of new reduces carbon emissions by an average of 25 percent.

ThredUp data shows the interest in #Barbiecore within the resale market is on the upswing. In fact, searches for “Barbiecore” rose by 138 percent after the movie trailer came out in April, compared to the previous week.