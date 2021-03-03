Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has launched its first Jeans Redesign garments, made to be more durable and recyclable, two critical components in creating a circular economy. The garments were manufactured with the company’s 2019 pledge to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Jeans Redesign project.

They are available on tommy.com, and in select Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans stores starting today.

Guided by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project, the seven garments, including five pairs of jeans and two denim jackets, were made with durability, material health, recyclability, and traceability in mind. This was accomplished by rethinking the design of the jeans according to the circular principles, including using detachable buttons, the replacement of metal rivets with bar tacks, the removal of all metal zippers, removal of the leather patch, and use of 100 percent organic fabric.

Each piece has wash and care instructions on the pockets, along with advice on how to repair, donate or recycle the product after use.

“Sustainability has become a driving force for our brand and our business,” said Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger global. “As a leading fashion brand, we have a responsibility to drive the transition to a circular economy and we are proud to work alongside the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to achieve this. This shift requires a full rethink of the fashion value chain, and these pieces are a testament to the skill, expertise and dedication of both teams as we continue to push the boundaries in both design and manufacturing. This is just one step on our path to creating fully circular products.”

View Gallery Related Gallery From the Archive: The Many Designers of Chloé

Francois Souchet, Make Fashion Circular Lead of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation said, “As a denim industry leader, and one of the first brands to sign up to Jeans Redesign, Tommy Hilfiger is demonstrating how we can all work together to redesign fashion’s future. The launch of this collection is an exciting step toward a circular economy for fashion where the clothes we love never become waste.”

This collection is part of Hilfiger’s ongoing commitment to eliminate waste by innovating for circularity. To date, Hilfiger has trained more than 80 percent of its designers on circular design principles and recently launched Tommy for Life, its first circular business model. Under this program, the company takes back items from customers and partners, cleans, repairs and resells them, keeping products in use longer. The company has produced more than two million pieces of lower impact denim, which is finished through a process that uses less water and energy than traditional processes and has become the first major company in the denim market to use 100 percent recycled cotton at scale.

Hilfiger’s Make It Possible program seeks to create fashion that “Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All.” Make It Possible is powered by PVH’s Forward Fashion strategy, a set of 15 priorities designed to reduce negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100 percent and improve over one million lives across its value chain.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Hilfiger Unveils ‘Make It Possible’ Sustainability, Inclusivity Platform

Tommy x Mercedes Capsule Zeroes In on Sustainability

Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Tommy’s Drop Shop, a Limited-edition Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin’ to Go

PVH Outlines Forward Fashion Corporate Responsibility Strategy