×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Names Five Frontrunners Ahead of Final Event

The two top winners will share the grand prize of 200,000 euros, as well as receive a yearlong mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger and INSEAD experts.

Tommy Hilfiger finalists for Fashion Frontier Challenge.
Tommy Hilfiger finalists from five companies for Fashion Frontier Challenge. courtesy shot.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has selected five finalists for the 2022 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, who were chosen out of 259 applicants from global startups to scale-ups.

The program’s fourth edition aims to amplify historically marginalized entrepreneurs who are all striving to advance their communities by building a more inclusive fashion industry.

The finalists were evaluated on such criteria as potential social impact and market growth. Last month, each finalist presented their most pressing business challenge and collaborated with experts to develop practical solutions over the course of a week. In the program’s final phase, the five finalists will pitch their business concepts to a jury panel consisting of business and sustainability leaders, including Tommy Hilfiger and activist Halima Aden, as well as Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger, Global and PVH Europe; Esther Verburg, executive vice president, sustainable business and Innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe; Adrian Johnson, media entrepreneur, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD; Katrin Ley, managing director, Fashion for Good, and Yvonne Bajela, investment partner and board member.

Related Galleries

The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge finale takes place Feb. 9.

“As we move into the fourth edition of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we know that there is still more work to be done to achieve diverse representation and inclusion in fashion,” Hilfiger said. “When we come together in collaboration, we spark an important catalyst for change — and only together can we foster this long-lasting impact. We’re committed to using our platform to give emerging talent a voice so the industry as a whole can evolve how we think, build and create.”

The five finalists are Care + Wear, a New York-based healthwear company that bridges the gap between fashion and function by creating adaptive and accessible clothing, recovery bras, patient gowns and scrubs for people to feel more human while in the hospital; IDA Sports, a British company designing footwear and soccer cleats specifically for female athletes; Koalaa, a British initiative engineering comfortable, affordable, soft upper limb prosthetics made like clothes for people of all ages; Tactus, a Dutch American tech brand developing and producing smart clothing that translates music into vibrations for the Deaf community, and Moner Bondhu, a start-up founded in Bangladesh that provides accessible and affordable mental health and well-being services through professional counseling, workshops and training to all, especially garment factory workers, women and youth.

A 200,000 euro award will be divided between the top two winners to support their ventures. The two winners will also receive receive a yearlong mentorship opportunity with Tommy Hilfiger and INSEAD experts, and a place in an INSEAD course. An additional 15,000 euros will be awarded to the finalist who Tommy Hilfiger associates vote as their “Audience Favorite.”

“Supporting and working with communities that drive positive change and innovation within the fashion industry remains one of our top priorities,” Hagman said. “Driving change is part of our brand DNA. With every new edition, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge reaffirms our commitment to amplifying the work of incredible entrepreneurs who can play a critical role in our journey toward creating a better fashion industry.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Five Finalists Before Closing Event

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad