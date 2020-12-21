Tommy Hilfiger is ready to unveil a virtually replicated version of the fall 2020 Tommy Hilfiger collection within Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players will be able to update their characters’ wardrobe and physically purchase seasonal styles using in-game codes for a limited time. The collection is featured in a one-of-a-kind, in-game brand destination called “Tommy Forest,” which is available to download for free in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Dec. 27 to 29.

“Working with Animal Crossing gives us a very clear-cut test in the video game world,” Tommy Hilfiger said on Monday. “We have great plans to move forward in the gaming arena in brand new ways as it continues to keep our brand relevant and eternally youthful.

“This is just the beginning of the digital and virtual world blending with fashion and entertainment. We pride ourselves on being ahead of this curve and being in touch with our consumers. Our entry into see-now-buy-now was the first step in breaking into this territory; stay tuned for the next chapter and evolution,” he said.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, key influencers who share their favorite “Tommy Forest” looks and experiences include Jasmine Sanders, model, influencer and activist wearing a plaid check blazer; Leonie Hanne, fashion influencer and entrepreneur wearing striped, high-waisted tapered trousers and metallic stripe blazer; Michaela De Prince, ballet dancer wearing a knitted, color-blocked letterman cardigan; Elva Ni, a model, television presenter and yoga instructor wearing the Tommy Icons cape jumper; 9m88, a multi-genre musician wearing the color-blocked, down-padded parka; Melissa Satta, television presenter wearing the varsity high-neck monogram jumper, and Carlo Sestini, model and influencer wearing the textured alpaca-blend crest jumper.

Players will be invited to visit the snow-covered “Tommy Forest” for a virtual party hosted by an avatar of Tommy Hilfiger, wearing a three-piece suit, bow tie and pocket square. At the event, users can participate in winter activities, shop at an indoor Hilfiger boutique and plant trees.

Building Hilfiger’s sustainability mission to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the brand will plant a tree in the real-life, Eco-Age global forest for every virtual tree planted in the “Tommy Forest.” Players can learn about the real tree planted on their behalf by contacting EAGlobalForest@eco-age.com.

Over the summer, Hilfiger launched its participation on Animal Crossing: New Horizons with his summer collection on “Tommy Island,” which was equipped with a branded diving pond, beach walk, sporting area, market and café. The summer 2020 collections were updated to fall 2020 as the game progressed into autumn and winter.

The Nintendo Switch title, which launched in March at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, quickly became popular among millions of gamers looking to pass the time and try to live a normal life, albeit virtually. Among the designers who have gotten involved in Animal Crossing are Marc Jacobs, Valentino, GCDS, Anna Sui and Sandy Liang, who partnered with What Goes Around Comes Around head buyer Paige Rubin to host a pop-up shop in-game called Sandy’s Island Shop. In addition, beauty brands such as Escada Fragrances, Parfums Givenchy, Gillette Venus, Glossier, Glow Recipe and Tatcha have joined the Animal Crossing movement, as reported.

Hilfiger was the first brand to create its own dedicated, in-game space, where more than 40 million users can explore the brand’s latest creations. The fall 2020 collection will be updated to spring 2021 as the game progresses into spring and summer, allowing users to continue updating their wardrobes seasonally.

If users enter certain codes, they will have access to the island and the collections.

Tommy Island: DA-2016-2524-0568 allows access to the island.

Tommy Stylist ID:MA-6642-2949-8933 can be used at the “Able Sister” shop within the game to find Tommy’s ID and access the holiday collection patterns/clothes to download and wear.

The fifth title in the series, which began in Japan in 2001, takes players to a deserted island that they can build from the ground up. Players can interact with anthropomorphic characters that move to the island and then play and share with real friends via the Internet.

