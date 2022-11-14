×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Row DTLA Adds Unique Stores to Its City Within a City

Beauty

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

Beauty

Blockchain: Beauty’s New Link to Transparency

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem’s Fashion Row Open Applications for New Legacy Challenge 2.0

The winner will receive a grant of $25,000 and the opportunity to codesign a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team.

Randy Cousin, Brandice Daniel and Clarence Ruth.
Randy Cousin, Brandice Daniel and Clarence Ruth. courtesy shot from Tommy Hilfiger

For the second year, Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will start accepting applications for the New Legacy Challenge, a design competition developed through a partnership between Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

The New Legacy Challenge, which launched in 2021, aims to support emerging Black talent on a global scale and offer a platform for foundational change. The challenge highlights the history and contributions of Black communities to fashion and celebrates the voices of a new generation of Black designers.

“The New Legacy Challenge is rooted in our commitment to champion diverse talent and spotlight a historically underrepresented community,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Season one was encouraging and inspiring — finalists Clarence Ruth, Megan Smith and Johnathan Hayden’s ideas and designs truly are what fashion is about. Launching the second annual competition marks another meaningful milestone as we amplify the creativity of emerging Black designers.”

Related Galleries

The New Legacy Challenge 2.0 application process will open Monday and runs through Dec. 14. Designers are invited to apply to the eight-month program, which includes mentorship opportunities and visibility to professional and industry leaders. Finalists selected to participate in the challenge will be paired with a Tommy Hilfiger mentor and recreate iconic prep styles for their final collection. The winner of the challenge will receive a grant of $25,000 and the opportunity to codesign a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team.

The challenge is open to people who have been designing and selling clothing under their own brand for a minimum of two years. They must be U.S. residents only.

“This is an open call to all Black designers out there who have ever dreamed of representation for, and acknowledgment of, their work. Show up, be heard, and let your authentic vision shine,” said Randy Cousin, senior vice president of the People’s Place Program and head of Tommy Hilfiger Lab, Tommy Hilfiger Global. “We created this platform to lead this charge and now is your time to join us on this journey. We know the talent you possess; we want the rest of the world to see it.”

Ruth, the sole winner of the 2022 New Legacy Challenge, said: “Accepting this award was not only a major win for my brand and me but also for Black and Brown talent as a whole. This challenge is an invitation for more Black and Brown artists to see a place for us in the creative world and beyond.”

Throughout the challenge Ruth worked with Hilfiger mentor Urs Graber, vice president, design at Tommy Jeans Global, to create six classic prep styles with his own spin. He then brought what he learned to his own label, Cotte D’Armes, and explored denim from a fresh vantage point. He fused military with a hint of streetwear and biker across his denim-based collection of bottoms, tops and outerwear.

“It’s always a great privilege for us to partner with global leaders in the fashion world who share the same vision of rising above pipeline issues of diversity and inclusion in the industry by investing our time, energy and resources in the next generation of Black fashion icons. I’m inspired by the commitment of the People’s Place Program and honored to usher in more designers of color into the New Legacy Challenge,” said Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem's Fashion Row Begin Application Process New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad