Tommy Hilfiger has revealed its second Tommy’s Drop Shop release, a limited-edition micro capsule codesigned with London-born, Melbourne-based contemporary artist Mysterious Al.

Tommy’s Drop Shop seeks to encourage the discovery of creatives, their communities and artistic talents. With less than 200 units a style, Drop 2 will be available in Europe exclusively on tommy.com, starting today.

Mysterious Al’s codesigned range includes short-sleeved T-shirts, long sleeved T-shirts and a hoodie sweater. Retail prices are 49.90 euros for a T-shirt, 59.90 euros for a long-sleeved T-shirt, and 129 euros for a hoodie.

Al rose to fame in the early Aughts through the explosion of street art, when he became known for his wall paintings, paste-ups and street installations. His work has since evolved to evoke deeper meaning. He now reimagines ancient tribal masks and works with a vibrant, primary color palette.

Tommy’s Drop Shop collaborates with creators from all areas of pop culture on quick, limited-edition releases. Each drop offers gender-neutral hoodies and T-shirts available in low quantities and are made from 100 percent organic cotton or recycled cotton, building on the brand’s mission to create environmentally friendly fashion.

The third Tommy’s Drop Shop micro capsule will launch in April.

