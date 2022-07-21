Tommy Hilfiger Opens Virtual Tommy Play Store on Roblox

Tommy Hilfiger is opening a virtual Tommy Play store on Roblox.

Hilfiger got involved with Roblox last December with eight digital fashion designers from the Roblox community creating the Tommy X Roblox Creators collection. The collaboration expanded to include Tommy Play, which launched in June, and is an immersive social space with ongoing content updates for the Roblox community.

“We’re excited to announce this next phase of our Roblox collaboration,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Sharing these fun and unique aspects of our brand with the Roblox users is an innovative way to engage with the digital consumer. There are so many possibilities in the metaverse and this is just one more offering that we’ve created together.”

The store displays large stone animal statues inspired by the Bronx Zoo and features tags from local street artists, paying homage to the Bronx’s iconic imagery.

Tommy Play metaverse store opens on Roblox. Courtesy Photo

The store is a hub for the Tommy Jeans Pop collection, that features puffers, windbreakers, hoodies and accessories, such as a logoed bucket hat and bumbag. Alongside the retail space, the main attraction is parkour, where the community can enter a spray paint area to create their own tags and unlock street dancing.

Roblox users can also work toward getting into a secret space, complete with a DJ booth for hosting parties. Once achieved, users will find favorite tokens such as a hot dog backpack and the chicken, which is now a main character in this map.

Several of the original user-generated content creators from the December 2021 launch helped design the futuristic store, and some new creators joined to help stock and design the digital store. The creators are @StrapCode, @Mahalo, @Blizzei, @missmudmaam, @Martin–Rblx2, @Polarcub–art, and @RynityRift.