Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Tommy Hilfiger’s Classic Reborn Campaign Puts Spotlight on Next Generation

The imagery was photographed by Gregory Harris.

Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger in Tommy Hilfiger's Classics Reborn campaign for spring. courtesy shot

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has revealed its spring 2023 Classics Reborn campaign with a collection reinventing prep classics with a cast of rising creatives.

The campaign reflects the spirit of the Tommy Factory, which defined the fall 2022 collection, as artists from different scenes are brought together from the worlds of fashion, music and entertainment. The talents include Georgia May Jagger; Harvard student and ambassador for youth Aoki Lee Simmons; artist and model Kesewa Aboah; multidisciplinary artist Kailand Morris; musician Dylan Brosnan; painter Paris Brosnan, and artist Sean Koons.

Tommy Hilfiger Classics Reborn campaign.

Shot by Gregory Harris, the images for Classics Reborn portray how the 250-piece collection can be worn casually or dressed up.

“Classics never go out of style,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This collection is about a modernization and reinterpretation of prep, finding new ways to keep timeless styles fresh. Reinvention is a constant source of excitement for me.”

Aoki Lee Simmons in Tommy Hilfiger Classics Reborn campaign.

Among the looks are updated takes on the oxford shirt and shirtdress. Other looks include a blazer and matching chino sets with a tonal jacquard TH Monogram, a pop honeycomb sweater in technical yarn, and an unlined parka with a rugby shirt. Shots of lime green run through chunky crewnecks and sleek dresses, while blazers for men and women blur the lines between day and eveningwear.

The campaign will be communicated via a series of marketing activations across global media and retail windows, as well as social media.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Classics Reborn spring ad.

The Classics Reborn collection will be available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners beginning Wednesday.

